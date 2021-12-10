I’m not optimistic Buhari will sign Electoral Amendment Bill ― Reps member

The House of Representatives Deputy Minority Whip, Hon Adesegun Adekoya, said he is not optimistic that President Muhammed Buhari will sign the Electoral Amendment Bill recently passed by the National Assembly for assent.

He said this on a sideline of training organised by the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism and Office of the Deputy Minority Whip for 85 youths drawn from Ijebu North, Ijebu East and Ogun Waterside federal constituency on phones repair.

The lawmaker said the President would write his name in gold if he appends his signature on the Bill which prescribed the use of direct primaries for political parties in choosing candidates for elective offices.

Adekoya described the bill as the most popular in that the gives a voice to the commoners and youths.

He urged the youths to take advantage of the Bill when signed into law to participate actively in the Nigeria project.

“I’m not optimistic that Mr President will sign it, am not so sure. Mr President would be writing his name in gold if he can only append his signature on the bill. That bill is the most popular bill that is given to the commoners where the youth can have their voice.

“I started my politics with that kind of a bill and that is why Babaginda is still reigning till today. Now to the youths, this is an opportunity, Gbajabiamila has opened the doors for everybody, now take advantage of it,” he said.

He advocated the need for government to equally promote technical education and other vocational skills, as against acquiring degrees and other certificates in other disciplines.

“We should forget about acquiring certificates upon certificates at the detriment of vocational or technical education. We are becoming too bookish. We should stop conferring expatriate status on the Togolese in what I believe Nigerian youths can do excellently well if trained and equipped with tools to work with. We have Nigerian youths that can do interlocks, POP, build houses, fix roads among others.

The participants were presented with operational kits after the three-day training held in Ago-Iwoye.

