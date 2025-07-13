I’m not only a gospel musician but also a church planter — Opelope Anointing

Veteran gospel musician and evangelist Dunni Olanrewaju, popularly known as Opelope Anointing, shares her journey as a gospel singer and church planter, and reflects on the current state of gospel music in this interview with SEYI SOKOYA.

Even as a veteran gospel music minister, you continue to command respect and admiration. What is your secret?

Singing has become a covenant for me. When something becomes a covenant, God supports it. Although it’s not always easy, I’ve been able to persevere because of God’s covenant and backing. Without God, my family, and the wonderful people He has placed around me, who encourage and support me through prayers, financial gifts, and commendations, I wouldn’t be able to accomplish anything.

It has been a while since you’ve been in the spotlight. Why have you taken a low profile recently?

There’s often a silent period in any music career, a time when things seem to stand still. This doesn’t mean I’m not working, sick, or in trouble; it simply means that God arranges everything as He pleases. In the past year alone, I released six singles, although they didn’t achieve the same commercial success as Opelope Anointing. Nonetheless, the work continues. I currently have two more singles in the studio, set to be released after a healthcare foundation program marking the 25th anniversary of Opelope Anointing. This celebration is both a covenant with God and a method for contributing back to society.

Many people think you have stopped music. How will you react to this?

The work is ongoing. Music continues to be released. When I post songs on social media, people often ask when they were released, and I am encouraged by their positive responses. Those who truly love my music know that the grace is still present.

How do you find the energy to do this as a veteran gospel musician?

The Bible says that God grants us strength according to our age. I’m grateful for the grace to continue performing regularly at both church programs and events. The work is ongoing, and I thank God for giving me the strength to perform on stage.

We grew up seeing gospel music as a spiritual and inspirational genre that draws people to worship and praise God. Do you think the gospel music industry still holds these qualities compared to when you started?

Those qualities are still present and will remain until the second coming of Jesus Christ. Although the world has changed drastically and people have different tastes in music, gospel musicians must focus on delivering what God wants us to say, rather than just what people want to hear. If we do what God desires, those who are meant to receive it will be there.

We attended a programme last year where the presiding pastor insisted that three gospel ministers, including me, must minister at the church event. That kind of response is a positive sign that there is still an audience for spiritual songs.

Additionally, at a party earlier this year, the family had initially booked a different singer, but some members insisted that when it came time to dance, they wanted Opelope Anointing. So, they booked me, but when we arrived, the arrangements changed. We thought we were singing for just one group, but we ended up performing for a larger audience.

Last year, at another party, a woman insisted that I had to perform. I was originally scheduled to sing only for the entrance procession, but when they finished, I said it was time to leave, and they replied, “No, you must continue.” A week later, I called to congratulate them on the successful event, and they told me that even those who had initially criticized me changed their tune, saying, “She performed well. We didn’t know she was this good.” That event led to three more invitations, and on that day, they even gifted me a large sum of money that I wasn’t expecting.

These experiences reassure me that there is always an audience for me to worship and praise God in a way that pleases Him. So, I confidently say: there are still spiritual songs out there. I cannot sing any song that doesn’t glorify God. It may not be easy, but spiritual singers still exist.

Would you say gospel music has been a key reason for your steadfastness in your walk with God?

I began my journey in gospel music not for financial gain. In 1976, at the age of 16, I moved to Lagos and became the choir mistress at my church. When I taught the choir the songs I had learned in my village, they already knew them. So, I prayed to God for the grace to compose new songs, and He answered my prayer.

Later, after I got married, some church leaders approached me. At that time, our church had a band that performed at weddings and other events. They asked me to choose between continuing with the band or dedicating myself fully to church service. I chose to stay committed to the church. They wanted to ensure I understood the significance of my decision, and I assured them I did.

After making that commitment, I disbanded the group. The band members were unhappy about it, but I stood my ground. Six years later, in 1988, God’s plan unfolded, and I recorded my first single titled Adun Igbeyawo. It featured both chanting and singing. Since then, we have been releasing songs every two to four years. This was around the time I joined the Premier Ladies, who supported and promoted my songs, believing they were good enough to become popular, although success was initially limited. Still, those who love the music are out there.

It wasn’t until 2000 that Opelope Anointing was released, and God made it a tremendous success. It was not due to anyone’s effort; it was all by God’s grace. That’s why I can never forget God in my life.

One of my songs says, “I can never depart from God, even if I returned to this earth in another life. I declare my everlasting love for you.” I have declared my love for God, and I cannot turn back. I am happy every day, and these reasons have helped me remain steadfast in my faith and gospel music. Thankfully, everything has gone well.

Many people don’t know you also founded a church. Did your involvement in gospel music lead you to this, or was it your way of giving back to God?

The church was started in December 1996. By then, I was already performing at events and was known as Eyinju Olodumare (God’s Eyes). That year, when things began to fall apart in my life, the Holy Spirit told me that if I didn’t start a church, the suffering I had endured before would seem like child’s play.

We began preparations, printed flyers, and borrowed equipment for a three-day revival that concluded on December 31, 1996. That was how the church was launched. When Opelope Anointing was released, we were at CAC Promised Land. As directed by God, we held a Praise Night, and afterward, people came to me expressing their desire to continue worshiping there, prompting us to establish an Opelope Anointing church.

Thus, Opelope Anointing Praise Centre began. Eventually, we moved from CAC Promised Land to our current location, and the church became CAC Opelope Anointing Praise Centre. By God’s grace, it later became Opelope Anointing Praise Victory Headquarters.

The CAC doctrine traditionally doesn’t allow women to preach from the pulpit. How did you end up leading a church in CAC?

While it’s true that women are not permitted to preach from the pulpit in CAC, there are exceptions. By God’s grace, I’m a church planter, which allows me to minister at the altar. Many CAC churches I visit invite me to sit at the front of the altar, and some even seat me on the altar. I respect the boundaries set and only go where I’m invited.

At Opelope Anointing Praise Victory Headquarters, which I founded, church leaders who visit sit beside me. During the tenure of our father, Pastor Oluseye attended an anniversary at our church, where he publicly stated that he does not oppose Opelope Anointing Praise Centre and has no issues with any ministry as long as it does not violate CAC doctrine. Everyone was pleased by his remarks, and I felt relieved.

There was a time when we had to remove “CAC” from our church’s name, which saddened me. However, when I had the opportunity to return to CAC, the announcement was met with spontaneous drumming. People wondered if I had hired drummers, but the church chairman explained that it was a sign that God was happy I had returned. Thus, I must continue to conduct myself with reverence and uphold the faith.

Can we say you’ve enjoyed special grace as a woman in church leadership?

In the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), women are not allowed to serve as pastors; they may only hold the position of evangelists. I’m happy to be an evangelist, as there is no greater title than that. Pastors and prophets are also evangelists in their own right. What brings me joy is that even when I don’t mention that I have a church, people invite me not just to sing, but also to preach. I often joke that I don’t understand the dual assignment, but they insist they recognise my role as a preacher or teacher.

These experiences make me feel that I’ve received God’s rare grace.

