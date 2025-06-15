I’m not just creating content, I’m telling my story — Kidbaby101

Rising digital star and content creator, Kidbaby101, is quickly becoming a force in Nigeria’s entertainment space — bridging viral comedy, film, and digital storytelling with an authenticity fans can’t get enough of.

Known off-screen as Aliyat Olamide, the Ijebu-born media graduate from Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, recently made her Nollywood debut in IYALODE, a feature film produced by Toyin Abraham.

She played Young Adikaka, a role that revealed her emotional depth and natural screen presence.

“I’m not just creating content — I’m telling my story, and the story of people like me,” she said. “From short skits to cinema, I want every scene to feel like it matters.”

Beyond Nollywood, Kidbaby101 also produced and starred in Adetutu, her first full-length YouTube movie. Released exclusively on her channel, the culturally grounded film racked up over 2 million views in just three days — a rare feat for an independently made, self-promoted project.

Her social media following, which now exceeds 5 million across TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, reflects her powerful connection with Gen Z and millennial audiences.

In addition to comedy and film, Kidbaby101 is a growing voice in music promotion. Through genuine influence and a knack for spotting talent, she’s helped push underground songs into trending territory.

Now under the management of Dellyma Media Services, Kidbaby101 is charting a new course — one that includes red carpet appearances, brand campaigns, original productions, and collaborations with musicians and filmmakers.

“My journey is just beginning,” she added. “This is beyond entertainment. It’s about showing what’s possible when you stay true to your roots and go all in.”