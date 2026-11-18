The former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, has said that his aim of going to the Senate is not to learn the responsibilities of public office but to put that experience to work for the people of his constituency.

Addressing the people of the Ngor-Okpala council area during his campaign rally in the area, the PDP Senatorial candidate for Imo East said that he understands how policies are developed, how institutions operate, and how to engage relevant authorities to pursue development opportunities.

He said, “I am offering myself for the Senate because I believe my years of experience in government, as Chief of Staff and as Deputy Governor of Imo State, have prepared me for the responsibilities of national representation.”

He assured that sustainable development, road revolution, youth empowerment and inclusivity would form his cardinal programme if elected to the Senate.

The Owerri Zone, a senatorial top contender, revealed that this political journey requires commitment, courage, and a clear understanding of the expectations of the people while calling on all to work together to secure victory for their party and deliver the dividends of democracy to our people.

ALSO READ: Benue: Court affirms Gabriel Suswam as winner of APC senatorial primary

The American-trained technocrat expressed optimism that the Federal Ministry of Works, FERMA, NDDC, and other relevant federal agencies will be engaged to identify roads that qualify for federal intervention.

He said, “I will pursue the inclusion of strategic connecting roads in federal budgetary provisions, raise the concerns of affected communities through legislative motions where necessary, and use my oversight responsibilities to demand accountability on approved projects.”

He vowed not to allow the road challenges of Ngor Okpala to disappear from the national conversation while assuring that he will make the road infrastructure challenges of Ngor Okpala a priority in his legislative advocacy.

Prince Madumere, a human capital development expert, explained that Ngor Okpala has the potential to become one of the agricultural powerhouses of Imo State.

He said, “Your land produces cassava, yam, cocoyam, plantain, palm oil and other valuable agricultural products.”

The former deputy governor indicated that agriculture must become more profitable for the people who depend on it, adding that his vision is to champion access to agricultural credit, improved seedlings, modern farming equipment, extension services and federal agricultural intervention programmes.

The paradigm shift expressed commitment to advocate for agro-processing opportunities so that farmers will not be restricted to selling raw agricultural produce.

He highlighted that all hands must be on deck in encouraging processing facilities that can create employment, reduce post-harvest losses and increase the value of agricultural products.

He said, “I want a situation where a young person in Ngor Okpala can see agriculture as a profitable business, not merely a survival occupation.

Our farmers must earn more from their labour, and our young people must find opportunities within the agricultural economy.”

While acknowledging the PDP, National Leader and Minister of FCT, Barr. Nyeson Wike, the Rainbow Coalition advocate, and Distinguished Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, National Secretary of the PDP and leader of our party in Imo State and the South-East, the Chairman of the Rainbow Coalition, Imo State, said that leadership remains important to the political direction and unity of the party.

He paid special tribute to the State Chairman of PDP, Rt Hon. Austin Nwachukwu, for his commitment to keeping the PDP strong and organised.

He said, ‘My dear people, I have not come here simply to ask for your votes.’ I have come to listen to your expectations, recognise your challenges, and present a clear commitment to the future you deserve”.

Prince Madumere described Ngor Okpala as a strategically important local government in Imo State that has fertile agricultural land, hard-working people, commercial potential, and the advantage of hosting the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport.

He said, “I am aware of the concerns surrounding the Ulakwo–Upe–Imerienwe–Umuekwune Road, the Nguru–Umuaro–Umuneke axis and other important community roads.”

He pointed out that the 27-kilometre Ulakwo–Upe–Imerienwe–Umuekwune Road, in particular, has continued to attract concern over its abandoned rehabilitation, coupled with the difficulties experienced by the people of Nguru Umuaro, whose road challenges have affected farming, transportation, access to markets and even the movement of children to school.

Prince Madumere revealed that he will pursue employment opportunities for qualified indigenes, technical and vocational training for youths, support for businesses that provide services around the airport, and improved infrastructure connecting surrounding communities to the airport.

He said: “I will advocate for stronger engagement between relevant federal aviation agencies and the host communities, pursue opportunities for vocational training, entrepreneurship support, digital skills acquisition and access to federal employment and empowerment programmes.

Our women, who contribute enormously to agriculture, trading and family development, must also receive meaningful economic attention.

He urged the people of Ngor Okpala, traditional rulers, distinguished party leaders, political stakeholders, elders, women, youths, and the faithful PDP family to trust and support this “Journey of Grace, ” a voyage with the compass to navigate the populace to God’s ordained destination.

Ex-Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere on arrival at the campaign rally ground at the Ngor-Okpala council area of Imo State.