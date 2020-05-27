I’m not aware of being under probe, says new NECO Registrar

The new Registrar of National Examination Council (NECO) and former Ebonyi State Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), Professor Godswill Obioma, has said he is not aware that being under probe by the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He said this in response to an allegation of corruption raised by a member representing Ezza south/Ikwo federal constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of representatives, Honourable Chinedu Ogah.

Obioma told Tribune Online in a telephone interview that though he doesn’t want to join issues with anybody, but due to the nature of the allegation, he decided to tell the world that he was not aware that he is under a probe.

“I don’t know what he is saying, I was just appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, so I can’t react without the clearance of my minister. If there is a report that I am under a probe, I am not aware. I don’t want to join issue with anybody I don’t know what he said.

“He said I am under probe by the EFCC and others, I don’t know what he meant by saying I am under probe. On election that happened last year, if he has issue or whatever, he should direct it to the appropriate quarters.”

The lawmaker had earlier said the EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Presidential Panel have been probing Obioma for various offences bordering on corruption, wondering why the president should appoint him.

