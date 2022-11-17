I’m not alright — Nigerian singer, Ikechukwu cries out

Nigerian singer, rapper and actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku, better known professionally as Ikechukwu or Killz has raised fears and concerns following the recent disclosure of his well-being.

The ‘B.A.D.A’ crooner took to the popular social media platform, Instagram, on to update his fans and lovers about his well-being.

The suspicious post which simply reads ” I’m Not Alright” was captioned with ” @donjazzy @johnnydrille @premiercoolng. Shey u wan know. Oya na I don tell you. After una go say na joke. As @etimeffiong Don ask, I don answer. Mbok”

The singer also disclosed that he has so far received many messages from people telling him to take down the post and stop putting his private life in the media space.

“Now, if you know how many messages I have received telling me to delete or stop putting private matters out there, you go weak. Are you okay my friend? No don’t tell us o pls, keep it to yourself,” he added.

Although the reason for the post remains sketchy, celebrities and fans of the singer have, however, flooded the post comment section to show love and support for him.

Popular skit maker, Josh2funny wrote, “See my shouldeeeeeer you can rest up on me”

Also commenting, former Big Brother Naija winner, Katung Aduwak said “Take a minute, you will get it soon enough.”

An actress, Idia Aisien wrote “You are loved, you are valued. Please remember that.

” You’ve got this”, Nigerian actor, Mofe Duncan commented.





