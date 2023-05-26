Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Friday declared that he is not a coward; hence, he is not afraid to honour invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The outgoing governor stated this Ortom during the valedictory session held at the old banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi.

According to him, he had no skeleton in his cupboard and insisted that those who may think that he had committed any crime should come out and show him.

While encouraging his council members not to entertain any fear if the anti-graft agency invites, anyone of them said that he was ready to honour any invitation from EFCC anytime, anyday.

He said, “Anytime you are invited by EFCC, don’t be afraid to go, as for me am not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them. I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state.