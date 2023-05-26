The outgoing governor stated this Ortom during the valedictory session held at the old banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi.
According to him, he had no skeleton in his cupboard and insisted that those who may think that he had committed any crime should come out and show him.
While encouraging his council members not to entertain any fear if the anti-graft agency invites, anyone of them said that he was ready to honour any invitation from EFCC anytime, anyday.
He said, “Anytime you are invited by EFCC, don’t be afraid to go, as for me am not a coward to run away from EFCC, if they come for me I will follow them. I don’t have any investment in Europe all I have are in this state.
“If I have committed any crime let the person come and show me.
Ortom, however declined to dissolve his council, saying, “by noon of May 29 when new government takes over, everyone will find his level.
The governor however appreciated his council members for their contributions to the successes of his administration in the past eight years and thanked them for the encomium poured on him.
He promised that he would ensure that they all continue to build on the relationship
Earlier, the council members took turns to give goodwill messages and appreciated the governor for granting them opportunity to serve the state.
