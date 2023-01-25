I’m my wife’s #1 investor – Jason Njoku

By Rachael Omidiji
Popular Nigerian Businessman, Jason Njoku, has said that his wife, Mary Njoku is his first investor.

He further advised single men to marry a rich woman or invest in a woman if they cannot get married.

He said, ”marry rich woman o. if you can’t marry then invest aggressively  in one. I was @MrsMaryNjoku first investor”

The Iroko Tv boss stated this via his Twitter handle today, Wednesday, 25th January.

Njoku shared this while recounting how his wife, actress Mary Njoku, came to his rescue when he was financially down several years ago.

Frontpage Today

