I’m most qualified to be Delta governor ― YPP candidate, Ofehe

The governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Comrade Sunny Ofehe, has declared that he is the most qualified candidate to govern Delta State come 2023.

Ofehe, who has been abroad for over 26 years, vowed to make the state the biggest economy in Sahara Africa and the California of the West Africa Coast.

Our correspondent reports that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Chief Kenneth Gbagi and Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), among others, are leading governorship candidates ahead of the 2023 poll in the state.

But the YPP governorship candidate, while addressing hundreds of his party faithful at Iyede Town in Isoko Local Government Area of Delta State on Saturday, said, having spent 26 years outside the shores of the country, he knew how best to make people enjoy the dividends of democracy, an attribute that other leaders of the state lack.

He advised Deltans to forget about the size of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the APC and focus on voting for candidates with quality and capacity.

“I came from human and environmental rights background and I’ve spent 26 years outside this country; so I am very well-exposed.

“I have the knowledge and exposure and I have seen how democracy can work. I have seen how people can enjoy the dividends of democracy and that is what our leaders don’t have.

“That exposure to attract foreign investments that can revamp all our decaying infrastructure and create jobs for our people is what I stand for and that is my motivation.

“That is why in this election, I believe that I am the most qualified. Forget about the size of PDP and APC. We should look at the quality of the contestants. We are tired of the status quo.

“My election will not follow the normal norm. The normal norm called ‘experience politicians’ is the people responsible for where we are today.

“That is why I’m coming up with a shift to change the narrative and God willing, we will all go to Asaba and show to the world that Delta State can still become the biggest economy in Sahara Africa and my dream is to make Delta the California of the West Africa Coast,” he said.

