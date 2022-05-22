I’m most competent to govern Kwara ― Ex-envoy to Japan

Former Nigerian ambassador to Japan and the Kwara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Professor Mohammed Gana Yisa, has said that he is the most competent and experienced to win the party’s ticket at the primaries.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin at the weekend, Professor Yisa, who was erstwhile deputy speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, said that former Senate President Bukola Saraki also qualifies to aspire to the highest position in the country.

Professor Yisa, who scored the current All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state low in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, said that his background as an academic, commissioner and lawmaker stands him in good stead over other aspirants.

The governorship aspirant also said that “with all these going for me, if given the opportunity, I will perform as a governor. I am very clear about what the state wants. No other aspirant has the experience I have.

“Most importantly, I have always been where party structure has been. I have been contributing in my own little way to the development of the party and the state.

“The current government in the state seems to be bereft of ideas. That is why almost three years down the line no single capital project has been completed. This is because there was no plan.





“Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has demonstrated that he cannot manage human and material resources. Little wonder, APC has scattered in the state.

“In the last one and half years, the administration has through bonds and Federal Government, borrowed a sum of N53 billion and there is nothing to justify what that huge amount of money has been applied on.”

On the chances of Saraki, Professor Yisa said that “though the South is clamouring for the PDP presidential ticket. Even in the South, it is only the South East that has not produced the president. In the north, North-Central has not produced the president and vice. That means Senator Bukola Saraki is qualified to contest.

“But that is not my point. My point is that how long are we going to continue to use this zoning arrangement to underdevelop Nigeria?

“What Nigeria requires is a president that has the experience, a leader that knows Nigeria very well. And I think that as of today, Senator Bukola Saraki is among the few that know Nigeria inside out. This man has demonstrated that he has the capacity, knowledge, and courage and he is committed to the development of Nigeria.”

