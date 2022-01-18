I’m looking forward to campaign season ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said that he is looking forward to the next campaign season.

Makinde stated this when Iseyin indigenes led by the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Adekunle Abdulganiy, staged a “thank you” rally to the governor’s office, state Secretariat, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

Makinde’s campaign comment had been preceded by the euphoric Iseyin indigenes saying and singing that the governor had done so well for Iseyin and deserved another term in office.

Makinde said, “With what I am seeing and your singing, you are reminding me to continue. I am looking forward to the campaign season.

“I can see that you are so expectant of the campaign season. Hold on a bit more, the campaign will begin in a few months time.”

While appreciating the show of appreciation from the Iseyin indigenes, Makinde said he is committed to using the commonwealth of the state for the common good of residents of the state.

Though he noted that Iseyin occupied a pivotal position in the map of the state, Makinde added that his vision is to spread out development to all zones of the state.

The Oyo governor said his administration bore in mind the need to give attention to the Ado Awaye suspended lake, the Ikere Gorge Dam and other infrastructure that will attract investment into the state.

Earlier, National President, Iseyin Development Union, Mr Bayo Raji said Iseyin indigenes were at the governor’s office to appreciate Makinde’s benevolence, saying “Iseyin had never had it so good since independence.”

Raji said the people of Iseyin are full of thanks for ‘various monumental projects’ such as the Iseyin-Moniya Road, the siting of LAUTECH College of Agriculture and Renewable Resources in Iseyin, On-going Iseyin-Oyo Road reconstruction, construction of the Iseyin- Fapote-Ogbomoso road, Saki Ogbooro-Igboho road and street light electrification within Iseyin.

Also speaking, another Iseyin indigene, Senator Gbenga Babalola said the Makinde administration had erased initial scepticism about his performance when he emerged governor.

Babalola said Makinde stood out by running his administration on the principle of fairness.

He also conveyed the approval of the Aseyin-in-council to confer on Makinde the title of Aare Atunluto of Iseyin and

Yeye Aare Atunluto of Iseyin on his wife, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde.

