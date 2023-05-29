The outgoing governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu says his journey as governor for eight years is an unshaken fidelity to his covenant with the people of Abia State that yielded what he set out to achieve.

In his farewell broadcast on Sunday, Ikpeazu who had earlier dissolved the state Executive Council, said “The last eight years have been a journey. A journey in unshaken fidelity to our covenant with the people of Abia State, a journey in the unprecedented transformation of the infrastructural landscape of Abia State. In the course of the last 8 years, there were highs and naturally, there were lows too but without a shadow of a doubt, we are leaving Abia State better than we met it.”

Ikpeazu who said he is leaving the state’s number one office as a fulfilled man declared that he bears no grudge against anyone.

“All things considered, I leave office a fulfilled man. The son of a Teacher and a Nurse who rose to become Governor of Abia State and who did his best for his people. My story offers hope to all Abians. Remain diligent in your endeavours and there is no limit to the heights you can attain.”

The governor who recalled his achievements in all areas of Abia’s governance and economy said “Again, I place it on record that I wish the incoming government well.

“I bear no grudge against anyone. I harbour no ill feelings. My heart is full of gratitude. I have played my part, I have done my best. I shall remain available to offer support when called upon and without a doubt, we have laid a solid foundation for the incoming government to build upon.

“I state unequivocally that I wish the incoming governor all the best as he pilots the affairs of this state. I call on all Abians and residents of Abia State to give him your maximum support. Government and governance is a continuum. It is a relay race. We have run our race and we will hand over the baton today to a new government. They will be picking up from where we stopped and adding to the development of Abia State.

“They will not need to execute the projects we have already executed. They will execute new ones all to the benefit of the people of Abia State. That is the essence of governance. Where one administration stops, another administration will continue.”

According to him, “Prior to our assumption of office, we had outlined our plan of action detailing key areas we wanted to focus on as encapsulated in our contract document with the people of Abia State. We promised to focus on 5 pillars of development comprising education, agriculture, trade and commerce, industries and oil and gas.

“The 5 pillars were designed to rest on enablers for their effective impact and these enablers included infrastructural development, healthcare delivery, security, fiscal responsibility, ease of doing business, peace and harmony.

“With these clear markers of our destination, we set out on the journey to transform Abia State and I am proud to announce today that we achieved what we set out to achieve.”





He added “My beloved Abians, I close the curtain here. I commend you for the support and protection of God in Heaven to whom this state has been dedicated from birth. This is God’s own state and the will of God will continually be done in Abia State.”

