The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has scored his administration high, saying he will be leaving the state better than he met it as he bagged the Fellowships Award at the 4th Combined Convocation of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

The governor stated this at the combined convoca­tion for 2013/2014-2022/2023 of the State Polytechnic, Lokoja.

Governor Bello, who was the distinguished guest at the occasion, said part of his achievements is evidenced in the repositioning of the State Polytechnic to meet up with 21st century chal­lenges.

“My achievements can be attested where the State Polytechnic was before my assumption of office, where it is now and what we have repositioned for the future.

“We have taken time to look into the education sec­tor of our people. We made education a top priority in our thematic agenda.

“We not only improved the infrastructure and learning in our tertiary in­stitutions, but also expand­ed our educational institu­tion so that our children will not travel far to seek for knowledge within four years of our second term administration.”

Governor Bello appreciated the people of Kogi State for his modest contribution by voting for Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo as his suc­cessor, and assured that Ododo would build and take the achievements made by his administration to the next level.

Governor Bello thanked the Chairman of the Governing Council, staff and students of the Polytechnic for the cooperation his adminis­tration enjoyed.

The governor paid glow­ing tributes to the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Salisu Usman Ogbo, saying his out­standing achievements had made the state Polytechnic now an institution of envy, describing it as worthy of emulation across the world.

“To the Rector, Gov. Bello said, “I am proud of you. I’m indeed very proud of you. I will forever be proud of you”, commended TET­FUND and other donor and financial agencies for their contributions to the repositioning of the Poly­technic.”

In his remarks, the Rec­tor, Dr. Salisu Usman Ogbo, congratulated Alhaji Us­man Ododo for emerging victorious at the poll, say­ing his emergence was for the unity and development of the state.

He described his ap­pointment by Gov Bello as an uncommon privilege, thanking him for finding him worthy to serve.

The Rector said he was able to use his three-point agenda of Reform, Restore and Repair, to return the lost glory of the Polytechnic to one of envy.

The Polytechnic, Dr. Ogbo, said it now prides it­self as an institution com­mitted to graduating stu­dents who are employers of labour in the country.

Prof. Yakubu Isa, Chair­man, Governing Council, in his remarks, said the Poly­technic would continue to prioritise academic and personal development of students, and promised that the Polytechnic would strive to provide the needed tools and resources for students to continue to succeed.

The Governing Council Chairman praised the state government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETfund).

Meanwhile, 249 obtained Distinctions, while 11, 080 had Upper, Lower Credits and Passes.

Others who bagged fel­lowships of the institution included Alhaji. Ozi Salami for sinking several boreholes and for granting scholar­ships to several students of the Polytechnic.

Similarly, Barrister Umoru Jimoh of IHS, Prof. Idris M. Bugaji of NBTE and Barr. Moses Azubuike Okafor was conferred with Fellowship of the institu­tion.

