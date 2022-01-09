I’m just a girl living on her terms —Omotola

For Nollywood actress and singer, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, living a quiet but purposeful life will always be what she cherishes about her life on and off the screen. While she may not have featured in many movies as frequently as she used to do, her influence in the movie industry has not waned.

Since the time of her Nollywood big moments where she dominated the movie screen and etched her name on the industry’s hall of fame, Omosexy as she is fondly called marked her 25th year in the entertainment industry in 2021 and said she was looking forward to more beautiful moments ahead of her.

As she looks forward to celebrating her 26th wedding anniversary this year to Captain Ekeinde, last year, Omotola didn’t spare anything to celebrate their big day, especially when one considers many cases of divorce and separation involving notable entertainers in Nigeria, it was not surprising to see their celebration take over the social media space.

In her New Year message to her fans, Omotola took to her social media page to share pictures of herself holidaying at an undisclosed location and savouring every moment of her stay. She described herself as just a girl living on her own terms just as she urged her fans to have a goal-getting year and look forward to having a great year at the same time.