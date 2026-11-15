I’m in presidential race to win, complete South’s remaining four years — Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared that he is contesting the 2027 presidential election to win, promising to serve a single four-year term if elected and ensure that Southern Nigeria completes its eight-year turn in the presidency by 2031.

Makinde, who is the presidential candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), said his ambition was driven by the need to reset Nigeria and usher in a new era of opportunities, security and shared prosperity.

The governor’s position was contained in a statement issued by his campaign office on Sunday, in which he reaffirmed his commitment to a one-term presidency.

According to the statement, Makinde believes that allowing the South to complete its remaining four years in power is necessary to uphold fairness, mutual respect and the understanding that binds the country together.

“Governor Makinde is seeking the mandate of Nigerians with a clear sense of purpose and a firm commitment to accountable leadership. His Reset Agenda is very clear on this. His campaign is already taking that message to citizens in every part of the country,” the statement said.

It added that the governor’s proposed four-year tenure would focus on addressing the country’s major challenges and delivering measurable results.

“Those four years must count in the lives of Nigerians. His priorities are to restore security, expand opportunities for enterprise and employment, strengthen public institutions and give families confidence in their future,” it stated.

The campaign office also said Makinde had been engaging political leaders and Nigerians across different segments of society to build the support required for his presidential ambition.

“His engagement with political leaders and, indeed, Nigerians of all classes across the country reflects his determination to build the broad support required to win and govern effectively,” the statement added.

Reiterating the governor’s position, the campaign office said he was not seeking an extended stay in office but a single term focused on national development.

“Makinde is in this contest to earn the people’s trust, win their votes and serve as President for one purposeful four-year term,” the statement said.