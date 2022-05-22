I’m in presidential race to rebuild Nigeria’s social, economic infrastructure —Ken Nnamani

Former President of the Senate, Ken Nnamani, has promised to rebuild the nation’s social and economic infrastructure if given the chance to rule in 2023.

He told his supporters in Abuja at the weekend that he was motivated to join the race for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by his desire to provide effective leadership that would unite the country, deepen its democracy and rebuild the social and economic infrastructure for a sustainable development based on production and fair distribution of opportunities and resources across the geo-political zones of Nigeria.

He made the declaration while addressing a coalition of youth delegates and supporters from across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria who came to his Campaign Office in Abuja to express their national solidarity and support for his presidential aspiration.

According to him, Nigeria requires a tested and trusted leader with his kind of democratic pedigree of accomplishments in his previous office as Senate President.

He said he stood strong against all overwhelming odds including threats to his person, defending the country’s fledgling democracy, during the ill-fated ‘Third Term’ gamble.

Senator Nnamani told the supporters that the 2023 election cannot be won on the basis of the ability to throw money around but by an individual who has demonstrated sufficient competence, capability, sincerity of purpose, sacrifices and abiding faith in Nigeria’s ability to function as a united, peaceful, prosperous and progressive country, where opportunities abound for all her citizens.





The former Chairman of the National Assembly further said: “Many of you will remember vividly how Nigerians lost faith in the credibility and the mission of the National Assembly. You will also remember that the National Assembly was swept into the maelstrom of corruption and inefficiency before I became the President of the Senate.

“But soon after, we re-invented the National Assembly and re-invested it with character, competence, and commitment to excellence. I believe that the role of the leader is to solve problems. He can only offer excuses where absolutely necessary, and honestly explain situations appropriately to the electorates.

“I believe that the President in 2023 should be someone who will take the job seriously to the point of inspiring Nigerians and lifting them to a higher level of performance. I did exactly that as President of the Senate. The profile you need to be President is not just your CV. It is mostly your performance in the last high office that counts.

“I have declared my intention to contest for the 2023 APC Presidential Primary not from a sense of political career or as a form of national drama. This is a serious business. It is about justifying the trust of Nigerians of diverse ethnic and religious orientations who have called on me to avail the nation, once again, the competencies, discipline, and character I displayed in the past.”

On the issue of presidential zoning, Senator Ken Nnamani, expressed his delight at the current growing consciousness and national consensus in the country, that the next president of Nigeria should come from the Igbo-speaking South-East geo-political zone.

He stated: “I believe that the people of South East owe Nigerians the reciprocal respect of bringing forth the best among them to lead the country. Many South Easterners and other Nigerians, especially my colleagues in the National Assembly, have asked me to avail the Nigerian nation the characteristic honest, competent, and disciplined leadership I offered the Senate.”

Nnamani however said that now that he had heeded the advice and calls by his colleagues and Nigerians to join the presidential race, he would count on the support of the delegates of his party, APC and prayers of all Nigerians at forthcoming National Convention of the party to clinch the ticket.

The former President of the Senate praised the pan-Nigerian Coalition which includes Convention delegates of the APC for their support ad he thanked them for their visit, urging them to continue to maintain their faith and confidence in him and in his ability to lead the country as president, in 2023.

The National leader of the Pan-Nigerian Coalition body, known as ‘Nigerians For Ken Nnamani 2023’, Mallam Abdullahi Yusuf, said the coalition had resolved to support Senator Ken Nnamani because he has the qualities to manage Nigeria.