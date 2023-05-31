Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage, has lamented over her current experience upon returning to the country.

Tiwa revealed this in a post on her Instagram story on Wednesday.

Tiwa, who just returned from her trip to the South American country, Brazil, listed three issues she had faced in less than one hour after she arrived in Nigeria.

She said, “Literally less than an hour back in Naija, and one of the car tires gone. Another car is now in the queue for fuel.

“Issue with electricity in my house. I’m logging off and going back to where I came from.”