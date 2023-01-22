I’m going to have a baby at 30 —Mercy Eke

Amid social media bashing for alleged age falsification drama, former Big Brother Naija winner, Mercy Eke has insisted that she will be turning 30 this year, and might welcome her first baby to mark the big celebration.

The reality TV star has come under attacks from a section of social media social media users since she uploaded her permanent voters card which confirmed her age 29 as fans went digging into her past.

The TV queen seems to be unfazed by the online dragging which has lasted for more than 72 hours as she said she has grown a thick skin that helps her deal with social media trolls, adding that she had suffered worse since she became a famous person.

Some old pictures of the BBNaija queen had surfaced online as fans dragged Eke for lying about her age and that she couldn’t just be turning 30 this year judging by the throw-back pictures that flooded the social media space.

But in her swift reaction to the online trolls, Eke said she’s standing by her claim, insisting that she would be clocking 30 this year.

“1993 babies, we are turning 30 this year. Third level about to be bang. I can’t wait. What to do? I am definitely having a baby.”

