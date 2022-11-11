I’m fulfilled as UNILAG VC, says Ogundipe as he bows out of office

Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, on Friday, bowed out as the 12th substantive vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka even as he said he had a fulfilled tenure in spite of the numerous challenges that confronted his administration.

Ogundipe gave this remark at the end of his tenure press conference held at the Senate Chamber of the university with his successor, Prof Folashade Ogunsola and all other management staff, deans of faculties and friends of the university, in attendance.

He said even though he had spent up to 33 years as a member of the staff of UNILAG, his last five years as the vice-chancellor was really challenging.

He said he came to the office, saw and conquered, giving glory to the Almighty God for the safe landing.

According to him, when I assumed office, my administration set out on a six-point agenda to pursue and branded it with the acronym ‘UNILAG.’

He explained what each of the letters means in detail and with their overall objective to take UNILAG not only to a greater height but also to prepare it as a university for the future.

He said the university under his watch in the last five years attracted up to N19 billion in research grants from both local and international organizations and registered more than 64 companies for the students.

He said the university is not only committed to academic excellence but also to problem-solving research, entrepreneurship and community services.

He said the university developed a ventilator during the COVID-19 pandemic, hosted a successful Nigerian Universities(NUGA) Games early this year and with students winning local and international laurels.

He also said more student hostels and staff quarters were provided even as the general welfare of both the students and staff was never compromised.

He, however, attributed the successes recorded to God, who he said had been the one guiding his steps and to the management staff, university senate, staff unions, students and other stakeholders including the alumni association for their support and cooperation.

He said they all worked together as a team, thanking them all for standing firm with him throughout his tenure, and cherished their strong contributions and would externally be grateful to them.

While particularly commending his successor, Prof Folashade Ogunsola, the first female vice-chancellor of the university for solidly standing behind him, particularly during his travail with the last governing council, he said at that period when he was suspended as the vice-chancellor and Ogunsola was appointed to replace him in an acting capacity, many people told her that her time had come.

“But she told them that her time was not yet come and would wait for it and now is that her time. She is now the new vice-chancellor of this great university and I am happy about this development.





“And as God has helped me to end my tenure as a fulfilled person, God will also help her to do better than I did and we will all be alive to celebrate the end of her tenure five years to come by the grace of God,” Ogundipe said.

