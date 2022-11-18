I’m fine: Hanks Anuku breaks silence over mental health rumour

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku, has finally broken his silence over speculations surrounding the state of his mental health after a video of him allegedly roaming the streets found its way to the internet a few days ago.

The video, which captured the thespian looking unkempt, raised concerns about the actor’s mental state of mind.

Reacting to the video, his colleague, Shan George, dismissed the claim that all was not well with the actor and posted a video which according to her was recently shot at a movie location to back up her claims.

Shan George was however criticised by some of her colleagues who countered her claim and insisted that all was not well with Anuku.

Hanks Anuku is fine and doing good…Stop spreading fake news!!!! pic.twitter.com/fl6cYQs4oA — Williamstalk (@Williamstalk25) November 18, 2022

However the actor himself has come out to dismiss the reports that all was not well with him.

In a recent video made by the actor, he warned those spreading rumours about his mental well-being to leave him alone and find Jesus Christ.

He described the speculation surrounding his mental well-being as ‘crap’ and dared those who hate him to come out, confess and show him who they are.

According to him, the supposed video of him roaming the streets was from a movie scene, which has nothing to do with reality.

To further prove to doubters that he is indeed doing well mentally, the veteran actor mentioned the date his new video was taken, adding that the video was posted from his home.

He said, “I want you Nigerians to know that my love for Nigeria is real from the most high God. But those who hate me can come out to confess and show me who they are.

“Stop writing crap about me. If your family don’t have respect for Nigeria, you better go to Jesus Christ for deliverance. Just leave me alone, please.

“I just want you to know that today is the 17th of November, 2022, and I’m speaking live from my cabal. Don’t forget it is not an old video. This is fresh.”





