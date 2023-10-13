Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level-Up’ winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna has lamented the difficult phase she’s currently going through in her life.

The reality star made this known in a post on her verified Instagram account on Friday.

According to her, this is the first time in her life that her mental health will be at stake due to a phase she described as hell.

She revealed that the internal battles she’s currently fighting are beyond her power and reach.

However, she did not go into details of the battles she’s facing internally.

She wrote, “Jokes apart I’m going through hell of shits. The internal battles I fight are way bigger than me. Very honestly. For the very first time my mental health is at stake.”

Celebrities, fans, and lovers of the reality star have flooded her comments section with words of encouragement and prayers.

Reacting to the post, Big Brother Naija AllStars season housemate, Frodd, wrote, “Sending you light.”

Also, ex-BBNaija housemate Nini wrote, “Sending love and light.”

An Instagram user, Patdavdav, prayed, “It is well. God is your strength, Phyna.”

