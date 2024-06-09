Nigerian singer, Jenfa, who has a background in Law, is about to show the other side of herself as she steps into the music industry in a major way!

The lawyer-turned singer, who is set to thrill music fans with her latest single, ‘Tsunami’, which is scheduled for release on June 19 said she is not only a gifted musician but also a force to be reckoned with in the legal world.

This highly anticipated song promises to be a confluence of her lyrical depth, dynamic delivery, and the infectious rhythms that define the Afrobeat genre.

“I’m excited to finally share my music with the world,” Jenfa said in an interview. “

As a lawyer and a musician, I know it won’t be easy to balance both careers, but I’m determined to make it work. I believe that my legal background will actually help me in the music industry, and vice versa. I’m looking forward to learning and growing in both fields.”

When asked how she plans to cope with the demands of both careers, Jenfa replied, “Time management is key.

“I’ll have to be strategic about when and how I focus on each career. But I’m passionate about both law and music, and I’m willing to put in the work to make it happen. I hope to inspire others to pursue their passions, no matter how unconventional they may seem.”

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Tinubu names Abuja road after Chinua Achebe