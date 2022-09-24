I’m excited Siro Entertainment signed me, Singer Bhoy Josh

Kogi State-born Nigerian singer-cum- producer, Bhoy Josh has expressed his excitement about his newfound family, Siro Entertainment. The record label recently unveiled the 21-year-old entertainer as a member of the Siro clan.

Bhoy Josh noted that his passion was to be a soldier or a lawyer while growing up, but for his family and loved ones, he would have long given up on music.

Speaking on his growing up and coping with music, he said: “I grew up in an environment, where you find it difficult to achieve your goals, so I would say, growing up was tough, but I was able to pull through, all thanks to my family and loved ones, they it made it a little easier for me to stay focused.”

“I’m excited about my new family, getting signed to Siro Entertainment is a huge one for me, especially my music career. A music company that is passionate about discovering and promoting young Nigerian artistes, what else can I ask for, I am super excited,” he said.

On his expectations from Siro Entertainment, the artiste said: “I might be bigger than what was expected with the support of this wonderful family, Siro Entertainment, I am hopeful, I’m going to be up there and it’s going to be for a very long time. Luckily for me, I do all kinds of genres mixed with Afro so, I call my music Afro-fusion.

“I have plans to work with a few talented music stars, especially the likes of Fireboy DML, Kizz Daniel, and Adekunle Gold are top on my list, I wish I could name them all. My fans should expect nothing short of good music from Bhoy Josh,” he said.

Born to the family of Chief Olusegun and Mrs Toyin Ezekiel from Kogi State, Bhoy Josh, whose real name is Ezekiel Ibukun Joshua, believes that his music is full of creativity, such that will surely earn him a spot in the competitive Nigerian music industry. He respects and appreciates his fans, especially the female ones, “I go with the flow, I reciprocate the kind of vibe I get from the beautiful ladies. I appreciate everyone supporting my music, I promise to keep singing,” he assures.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE