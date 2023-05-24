President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his desire to quickly leave office as he maintained that he could hardly cope with pressure around him in recent times.

With just six days left in his second and final tenure, Buhari arrived late to the Regimental Dinner organized on Tuesday night in his honour by the nation’s armed forces at the Nigerian Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, blaming his inability to arrive promptly on pressure.

Noting that he had faced enormous pressure in the last few days, he explained that he had struggled to meet up with the activities lined up for him and at the same time wrapping up his tenure.

The President, who had earlier in the day, presided over an extraordinary meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), virtually commissioned some projects and as well physically attended the inauguration event of the Customs headquarters in Abuja, apologized for his lateness.

He said: “Please, I will like to digress a bit from the prepared speech. I apologise most sincerely for keeping you waiting for about at least half an hour, actually I can hardly cope with the pressure and I’m desperately looking forward for the next six days.”

President Buhari, who expressed appreciation for the sacrifices made so far made, used the occasion to charge the men of the armed forces, as well as other security and intelligence agencies, not to relent in their efforts to ensure absolute security in all parts of the country,

He added: “Please permit me use to this opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to the officers and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their unwavering loyalty, hard work, dedication and selfless service to our beloved nation. I’m fully aware of all your sacrifices and commitment to tackling the various security challenges and your contributions to the successful elections in our country.

“However, until the issue of insecurity is surmounted, much more is still desired from the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and the other security agencies must always remain resolute in the face of the country’s security challenges. In this vein, our administration, though winding down soon, will never relent in providing the needed support to the military, to enable them to effectively carry out their constitutional responsibilities.

“Let me now thank the chief host, the Chief of Defense Staff, the Honourable Minister of Defense, the Service Chiefs and heads of other security agencies at this event, for your dedicated service to the nation. I commend you and thank our esteemed guests for coming to this historic occasion.

“Let me now pray for the repose of the souls of our fallen heroes. Their ultimate sacrifice will never be in vain. May the Almighty God continue to grant them eternal rest.”

Some of the other dignitaries at the dinner were the Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu; Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Mele Kyari; Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele; members of the National Assembly and many others.





