I’m committed to making Nigeria hub of business activities — Tinubu

Nigeria’s President, Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in making the country a hub of business activities that will grow the economy.

The President was speaking in Bauchi on Wednesday when he was declared open, the first International Business and Investment Summit organised by the Bauchi State Government.

Represented by the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the President assured investors of Nigeria’s stable and profitable business environment under the current administration.

He said the Federal Government remained committed to implementing reforms aimed at strengthening economic growth, attracting sustainable investments, and enhancing the ease of doing business across all sectors.

The President commended Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed for organizing the summit, describing it as a visionary platform that aligns with the Federal Government's agenda for inclusive and diversified economic expansion.

According to him, “I am so happy to be part of the history of this event, Your Excellency, I thank you so much for organising the event. We must commend the vision of the Governor for opening Bauchi State opportunities to the world.”

The President then urged local and foreign investors to take advantage of the vast opportunities provided by the Bauchi State Government to drive sustainable economic growth and development.

The President also stressed that no country can develop in isolation the more reason countries are involved in bilateral economic relationships in order to grow and thrive the economy.

He also stressed that without peace and adequate security and stability, no country can move forward positively telling Nigerians that his administration has done very well to stabilise the economy and grow business.

Bola Tinubu then urged the subnational to support the Federal Government in the move to grow the country and make it more economically stable.

He stated, “While I commend the vision of His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed-led administration for opening up the state to investments, I must share with him the promise of our administration.”

According to him, “The Federal Government sees each State as a priority beyond the physical groanings that comes from increased allocations now endeared across the federation.This is so because an affliction to any State slows down development to other parts of the nation and this is the burden of federalism that we must never allow to slow us down.We must either grow together or tear apart”

“The theme of this summit: ‘Rebuilding a resilence economy, optimising investment and partnerships’ is both an advertisement of Bauchi State as a destination for investors and a reminder that none of us can achieve enduring economic growth in isolation.”

“You cannot escape the laying the bricks across parts of the nation if you intend to build an economy that will endure for generations.This means creating a safely environment to nuture ideas, this means targeted investments, this means public private cooperation, this means capital projects, incomes and livelihoods for our people ” he said.

In his address, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for investors, citing strategic partnerships with Chinese firms in agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure development.

Bala Mohammed further highlighted that Bauchi State’s investment drive is anchored on transparency, accountability, and innovation, assuring investors of full government support in protecting their interests.

He noted that the state is leveraging its abundant natural resources, youthful population, and improving infrastructure to position itself as a major economic hub in Northern Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of local and foreign investors, the Director General of the Kano State Chamber of Commerce Alhaji Mansur Muhammad and the Tunisian Ambassador to Nigeria described the summit as a timely intervention that would promote economic growth.

They commended the state government for creating a conducive atmosphere for business growth expressing readiness to partner with the State in various aspects.