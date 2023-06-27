Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state has reiterated his commitment to the attainment of a ‘drug-free state’ through investment in multi-pronged interventions and social investment programmes that have been embarked upon by his administration in the past four years.

Speaking at the grand finale of the 2023 edition of the United Nations International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking in Ilorin, the governor said that his administration has deployed strategies “to create an enabling environment that will encourage growth and evolution of every member of the state as a productive member.”

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Health, Dr. Abubakar Ayinla, also listed people-oriented investments and interventions aimed at providing an enabling environment, engaging the youths gainfully and deterring them from non-purposeful endeavours to include the ‘Kwara State Innovation Hub, Visual Arts Centre, Garment Manufacturing factory, IVtech and Sugar film factory, kwaprenuer and other youth and students related interventions and support programmes.

Earlier, at the occasion, the First Lady of Kwara state, Ambassador Dr. Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, who was represented by the Director, Public Health of the Kwara State Ministry of Health, Dr. Oluwatosin Fakayode, encouraged rehabilitated youths who were exposed to skill acquisition training and given some work tools through the Nigeria Governors’ wives forum in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, to stay away completely from drugs.

She equally urged parents to support each other in the upbringing of their children to avert exposing them to illicit drug users in society.

The Chairperson of the Kwara State Drug Control Committee, Pharmacist Barakat Olanrewaju, in her opening address, stated that the theme of this year’s campaign ‘People First, Stop Stigma, and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention’ is about creating awareness of the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy.

According to her, the committee through the support of the Kwara State Government has over the years sensitized 65 secondary schools, six tertiary institutions and 15 communities on the dangers inherent in drug abuse, actively engaged stakeholders and NGOs in community activities and collaboration with the NDLEA amongst others.

The acting State Commandant of NDLEA, Deaconess Adebimpe Oduwole, stated that the agency was actively pursuing the war against drug abuse through lectures, advocacy visits and sensitisation activities at the grassroots. She warned against the stigmatisation of drug users and encouraged the government, the private sector and well-meaning individuals to rise against drug abuse in the state.

“Today’s event was the grand finale of the week-long activities slated to commemorate the year 2023 United Nations International Day against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking. The Kwara State Drug Control committee had embarked on public awareness programmes, sensitization, campaign at marketplaces, secondary and tertiary institutions, road walks, essay/debate and music competitions among secondary school students in the course of the week.

“Additional highlights of the grand finale included a special musical presentation by secondary students, drama presentations by the NYSC ‘Drug-free Club’ and presentation of prizes and awards to outstanding schools in both the essay and music categories,” she said.

