I’m committed to building poverty-free Nigeria — Senator Natasha

Senator Akpoti Uduaghan disclosed this in Facebook post made on Tuesday reflecting on her personal experience growing up in poverty.

She described it as “gnawing, unrelenting, and often humiliating,” and condemned how it robs individuals of dignity and silences their potential.

“I hate poverty because it strips people of dignity, silences dreams, and imprisons potential. I despise the way it marginalizes brilliant minds, forcing them to compromise their futures just to survive the day,” she wrote.

While she expressed deep disdain for the effects of poverty, she acknowledged its influence in shaping her path. “I cannot deny that poverty shaped me. It was one of my greatest teachers and fiercest motivators. It lit a fire within me that no obstacle could extinguish,” she stated.

The Senator noted that her struggles instilled in her a powerful sense of empathy and a drive to advocate for a more just society.

“Poverty propelled me into advocacy, into leadership, into a relentless pursuit of a Nigeria where no child would have to suffer what I once endured.

“Poverty must not be a rite of passage. It must be eradicated — through policies that empower, through governance that is humane, and through leadership that listens and acts,” she wrote.

She concluded her post with a comment reaffirming purpose: “My life’s mission remains clear: to build a Nigeria where every citizen can thrive, free from the chains of poverty.”