I’m committed to build Elizade University to global standards – Founder

The Founder of Elizade University, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, has reaffirmed his commitment to developing the institution into a world-class, innovation-driven and entrepreneurial university capable of producing graduates who can compete successfully anywhere in the world.

Ade-Ojo, who stated this during the 10th and 11th combined convocation ceremonies of the university in Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, said his decision to establish the institution in 2012 was driven by the desire to contribute to Nigeria’s educational development through quality education, character formation, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said his vision was to create an institution where young Nigerians could acquire relevant knowledge, practical skills and integrity to become employers of labour, innovators and responsible leaders.

The Founder, who expressed satisfaction with the university’s progress, said it had expanded its academic programmes, strengthened teaching and research capacity, invested in modern infrastructure and sustained professional accreditation across its programmes.

He described the recent approval by the National Universities Commission (NUC) for the commencement of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme, alongside the existing Nursing Science and Medical Laboratory Science programmes, as another significant milestone in the institution’s development.

Ade-Ojo, however, said the achievements were only milestones and not the end of the journey, stressing the need for continuous improvement, innovation and stronger global competitiveness.

He reaffirmed his determination to nurture the university to full institutional maturity, calling on the Governing Council, management, staff, students, alumni, parents and partners to support the vision.

The Founder also described the newly completed multi-billion-naira, 2,500-capacity Beatrice Ademolawe Ojo Hall, named after his late mother, as a personal expression of gratitude for her sacrifices, prayers and influence in his life.

He said the facility would serve generations of students, scholars and distinguished guests as a centre for intellectual exchange, cultural expression and the advancement of knowledge.

Ade-Ojo also commended the university’s honorary doctorate recipient, Justice Babatunde Adejumo, for his contributions to the Faculty of Law, particularly his donation of books and furniture worth over N200 million to the university’s Law Library.

In his welcome address, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mr Ademola Adebise, said the university had grown from two faculties and 13 academic programmes at inception in 2012 to an institution with expanded academic offerings and modern infrastructure.

Adebise, who described the convocation as his first since assuming office as the fourth Pro-Chancellor, said the council would focus on three major priorities: financial sustainability and endowment development, digital transformation of teaching and university services, and improved global visibility through strategic partnerships.

He said the university would broaden its funding base through a professionally managed endowment programme, urging alumni, corporate organisations, philanthropists and development partners to support scholarships, research, faculty development and other strategic needs.

He added that the institution would strengthen its digital infrastructure to improve teaching, learning, administration and student services, while expanding its relationships with industries and foreign institutions to create opportunities for research, professional experience and academic exchange.

Adebise said the recently approved programmes in Medicine and Surgery, Software Engineering, Public Health, Mechatronics Engineering and postgraduate Architecture reflected the university’s expanding academic ambitions.

He urged the graduating students to embrace continuous learning, use technology responsibly and uphold integrity, noting that while competence could open doors, character would determine the level of trust people placed in them.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Philip Gbenro Oguntunde, disclosed that a total of 964 graduands would receive various degrees and postgraduate qualifications for the 2024/2025 and 2025/2026 academic sessions.

He said the figure comprised 884 undergraduate degrees and 80 postgraduate qualifications, with 358 undergraduates graduating from the 2024/2025 session and 526 from the 2025/2026 session.

Giving a breakdown of the undergraduate results, Oguntunde said 116 graduands obtained First Class honours, 398 earned Second Class Upper, 299 had Second Class Lower, while 69 graduated with Third Class and two obtained Pass degrees.

At the postgraduate level, he said the university would award 11 Postgraduate Diplomas, eight Master of Business Administration degrees, 40 Master’s degrees, four Master of Laws degrees, four Master of Engineering degrees, two Master of Philosophy degrees and 13 Doctor of Philosophy degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university currently operated 35 undergraduate and 23 postgraduate programmes across 30 departments and five faculties, adding that all its programmes had received accreditation from the NUC and relevant professional regulatory bodies.

He disclosed that the institution secured full accreditation in all six programmes assessed during the October/November 2025 NUC accreditation exercise.

The programmes included Law, Accounting and Finance, Microbiology, Business Administration, Human Resource Management and Computer Science.

He further said the Council of Legal Education had increased the university’s Law admission quota from 70 to 120 following its re-accreditation exercise in July 2026, while the admission quota for Nursing Science was also increased.

Oguntunde described the approval to commence the MBBS programme as a major milestone, saying the university had commenced admission into the programme following a successful resource verification exercise by the NUC.

He also announced that students of Nursing Science, Medical Laboratory Science and Law recorded 100 per cent success in their respective professional examinations.

According to him, the university’s third set of Nursing Science graduates recorded 100 per cent success in both Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife examinations conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

He said Medical Laboratory Science students also recorded 100 per cent success in their internal and external professional examinations, while the 2024/2025 Law graduates who sat for the Nigerian Law School Final Bar examinations achieved the same feat.

On research and international collaboration, the Vice-Chancellor disclosed that researchers in the Department of Biological Sciences secured an ERASMUS+ research grant valued at £385,094.

He said the university was also leading a consortium of nine institutions from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Spain and Germany in a submitted ERASMUS-EDU-2026-CBHE grant proposal.

Oguntunde added that the institution had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Northwest Institute of Ecological Environment and Resources of the Chinese Academy of Sciences towards establishing a China-Africa Joint Research Laboratory at the university.

He said the proposed laboratory would provide a platform for joint research, scientific exchange and the development of solutions to environmental and other challenges confronting Africa.

The Vice-Chancellor also highlighted the achievements of the university’s students, including Mr Nwaeze Newman Odogwu, who emerged winner in the single-presentation category at the 2026 South-West CODET competition with an innovative Smart Irrigation Payment System designed to improve water management for African farmers.

He further disclosed that the university had commenced moves to establish partnerships with Niagara College, Canada, and other universities in the United Kingdom and Europe to promote student exchange and academic collaboration.

On community engagement, Oguntunde said the university organised a free medical outreach to commemorate the Founder’s 88th birthday, providing medical services to more than 500 beneficiaries from Ilara-Mokin and neighbouring communities.

He said the university would continue to strengthen its relationship with its host community through healthcare interventions, educational support, cultural activities and other development initiatives.

Oguntunde said the institution’s immediate priorities included sustaining academic excellence, expanding research and innovation, strengthening digital transformation, deepening international partnerships and investing in modern infrastructure.

He added that the university remained committed to producing graduates who were academically sound, ethically grounded, technologically competent and capable of creating opportunities rather than merely seeking employment.