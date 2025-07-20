I’m burdened by suffering, deprivation in Nigeria — Peter Obi

… urges leaders to spend public funds on education, healthcare

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, said on Sunday that he is more burdened by the scale of “suffering” and “deprivation” among Nigerians than celebrating his 64th birthday, which took place on Saturday.

He recommended that to address the situation, leaders should apply public funds for the “public good.”

Obi took to his X handle to express gratitude to all those who wished him well at 64, saying that though he had rarely celebrated his birthdays, he couldn’t afford not to express appreciation for the momentous show of love.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra, gave specific examples of how funds donated for his birthday in the past were sacrificed to provide needed facilities to serve the people as opposed to using the money for his personal comfort.

He wrote, “Recall vividly when I turned 50, during my time as Governor. Many institutions and individuals approached me with elaborate plans for the occasion.

“One institution generously offered to build a house for me in the village. When I asked for the estimated cost, they said it would be ₦120 million. I humbly requested that the funds be redirected to build classrooms in three educational institutions at Agulu, Ekwulobia and Abatete. They obliged—and the impact was far-reaching.

“Another group had budgeted ₦20 million for a lavish party. I graciously asked them to consider using the funds to purchase desktop computers for schools. Their eventual donation of 200 desktops was distributed to schools across the state, enhancing learning for many students.

“In a similar spirit of redirection, another organisation, whose intention had originally been to celebrate me, ended up donating buses, which we distributed to institutions in need, including one that went to the legendary Old Rangers Association.

“This has been my consistent approach over the years. On each birthday, I use the opportunity to redirect goodwill towards causes that uplift others.”

The former presidential candidate recalled that on Saturday, the day of his 64th birthday, his thoughts were more about the current state of affairs in the country and not himself.

He said, “As I turned 64 years old yesterday, I must confess that the current state of our nation makes the idea of personal merriment even more difficult to contemplate. The scale of suffering and deprivation among our people weighs heavily on the conscience.

“This is why I have once again requested that all those who wish to celebrate me should instead channel their resources towards helping the poor or supporting our struggling health and educational institutions.”

He added that on his part, he had chosen to renew his commitment to continue supporting the institutions of state in the best way he could, especially those that directly served the people.

Obi further stated, “Providentially, I was in Rome, at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and the Martyrs, and my birthday coincided with this visit.

“I used this sacred opportunity, as I always do when I am in Nigeria, to remember you all in prayer. I especially prayed for our beloved country, Nigeria, that God may touch the hearts of our leaders, and awaken in them the realisation that public funds are meant for the public good.

“May we all find strength and grace to keep striving for a more just, compassionate, and equitable society.”

