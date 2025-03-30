I’m building a legacy with my music

Music entrepreneur and artiste Don Crucifixto in this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO, sheds light on his approach to music, business, and longevity in the industry.

WHEN the cameras are off, I’m still me—someone who believes in greatness, excellence, and doing things at the highest level. People see the brand, but they don’t always see the man behind it. I’m strategic, intentional, and I move with purpose. I don’t just make music; I build legacies. Outside of music, I’m a thinker, a businessman, and someone who values loyalty and precision in everything I do. People may think they know Don Crucifixto, but the truth is, I only show what I want them to see.

You’ve built a reputation as both an artiste and a businessman. How do you balance the creative side of music with the business side of things? For me, music and business are two sides of the same coin. The problem with most artistes is that they focus on just the art and forget that music is also a business. You can be the most talented artiste in the world, but if you don’t know how to handle the business side, you’ll always be at a disadvantage. I enjoy both aspects because I understand that longevity comes from mastering the balance. I love making music, but I also love controlling how my music is consumed, marketed, and monetized. The business keeps the music alive. Over the years, you’ve worked behind the scenes and on the front lines of the industry.

What’s the biggest challenge you’ve faced, and how did you overcome it?

The biggest challenge has always been staying ahead of the curve in an industry where people copy instead of innovate. Many people move based on trends; I move based on strategy. I’ve been in rooms where people underestimated me because I wasn’t loud about my moves, but I let the work speak for itself. Overcoming challenges in this industry is about being consistent, staying calculated, and never making a move that doesn’t align with your long-term vision.

You’ve always been strategic about your releases, and now the streets are talking about something major happening in September 2025! Should we be expecting a big drop, an announcement, or is this one of those “wait and see” moments?

September is not just another date or month —it’s a statement. If you know how I move, then you know I don’t just put things out for the sake of it. Something big is coming, something that will remind people why Don Crucifixto moves differently. Is it an announcement? Is it a project? Let’s just say, everyone who has been watching should be ready. That’s all I’ll say for now.

Your name is often associated with exclusivity and high standards. What’s your approach to music releases, and why do you take your time with your projects instead of rushing to drop music like most artists today?

Music is an art, not fast food. Too many artists are rushing to drop songs every other week just to stay relevant. I don’t operate like that. Every song I put out is calculated, strategic, and has a purpose. That’s why my music stands the test of time. People still talk about my past releases like they just dropped yesterday because they were made with quality and intent.

What do you think has been the key to your longevity and consistency in the game?

The key, for me, is knowing who you are and never moving like the rest. I don’t chase trends; I create my own lane. A lot of people get caught up trying to do what’s popular at the moment, but that’s a short-term mindset. I focus on longevity, on moves that will still matter 10 years from now. That’s why I’ve remained consistent, because my foundation is solid.

We’ve seen artists complain about exploitation in the music business, and you’ve been both an artist and an executive. What’s one major thing you think needs to change in the Nigerian or global music industry?

Artists need to understand contracts. Too many people sign deals without reading the fine print, then later cry exploitation. The industry needs more transparency, but artists also need to educate themselves. The moment you understand your worth, nobody can cheat you.

You have a reputation for being selective about collaborations. What makes an artist or producer the right fit for you, and how do you decide who to work with?

I work with people who bring value to the table. It’s not just about clout or who is trending. If you don’t have quality, vision, and a work ethic that matches mine, we can’t work together.

Your latest collaboration with Rotimi, ‘I Believe’, has been getting massive airplay on radio and TV across Nigeria. How did that link-up happen, and what was the creative process like working with him?

Rotimi is someone who understands real music. We connected on a level that was beyond just making a song—it was about creating something meaningful. I Believe is more than just a track; it’s a message, a vibe, and a movement. The reception has been amazing, and it’s just the beginning.

A lot of people don’t know how much you move behind the scenes in music. Would you say you prefer to be the mastermind or the frontman?

I play both roles depending on what the situation requires. Sometimes you need to be in the background making things happen, and sometimes you need to step forward and remind people who you are. The key is knowing when to do each one.

Afrobeats and Afrofusion are growing bigger globally. Where do you see yourself in that movement, and how do you think African artists should be positioning themselves for long-term success?

Afrobeats is the future, and I’ve always been part of that movement. The key for African artists is ownership—own your sound, own your masters, own your legacy. That’s the only way to stay in the game long-term.

What does success mean to you, and do you feel like you’ve already achieved it, or is there still more to come?

Success is influence. It’s not just numbers—it’s about the impact you leave behind. Have I achieved success? Yes. Is there more to come? Yes. We’re just getting started.

