I’m bonafide owner of Salawa, says Kollington Ayinla

Veteran Fuji legend Kollington Ayinla has sparked renewed conversation about his relationship with Waka queen Salawa Abeni, declaring that she remained his wife—regardless of her current marital status.

Speaking in a recent interview with comedian Teju Babyface, the 75-year-old music icon spoke with conviction, claiming that no matter who she’s with today, Abeni is still his woman. “She is still my wife until the end of life,” he said firmly.

Kollington, known for his candour and deep-rooted traditional beliefs, didn’t shy away from addressing Abeni’s current relationship with Rasheed Adahunse, the Lagos police chief she married in 2023. In his words, “The man she is with is just borrowing her from me, she still belongs to me.”

He went on to justify his claim by pointing to their history together. “She has no kids for him, whereas she has three adult kids with me,” he said, referencing the family they built before their separation in 1994.

The pair married in 1986, forming a power duo in the Nigerian music scene. Though their union eventually ended in a public split, the bond between them has remained a topic of public fascination over the years.

In 2015, fans and observers were surprised to witness a public display of affection between the former couple during the Fidau and final burial rites for Salawa Abeni’s mother in Epe. Kollington was seen sitting closely beside her, holding hands and appearing to comfort her throughout the ceremony.

That moment further fueled speculation about whether they had rekindled their relationship. While neither confirmed a formal reunion, their visible chemistry hinted at a relationship that had evolved beyond a legal separation.

Kollington doubled down on a similar sentiment he expressed in a previous interview, where he had insisted, “We are husband and wife… I’m her bona fide owner and we are together till death do us apart.”

