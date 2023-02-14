Israel Arogbonlo

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said he is the architect of the new Lagos.

The LP candidate asserted this in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Monday.

According to him, he is young, energetic, and educated.

“I be young man, I get energy, I go school – Na me be the architect of the New Lagos. How many of una go vote for me? How many of una go vote LP top to bottom. Èkó E dìde!” He wrote.

I be young man, I get energy, I go school – Na me be the Architect of the New Lagos. How many of una go vote for me? How many of una go vote LP top to bottom. Èkó E dìde!! ~ GRV. pic.twitter.com/mvPDV1d7lV — Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour (@GRVlagos) February 13, 2023

Gbadebo promised to deliver about 160 kilometres of the rail network in four years during the Platform debate for governorship candidates in the State last month.

According to him, the rail network will help to decentralise development in Lagos as development is one of the major problems affecting development in the State.

On road safety concerns and enforcement of traffic laws, he said if elected, he won’t condone the ‘agbero system’, which he said has created many safety hazards in the State.

Gbadebo is seeking to contest for the Lagos gubernatorial seat alongside the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (Jandor).

