Nigeria’s talented singer, Ebele Precious Chukwuemeka, popularly known as Belliyah, has described herself as the next queen of Afrobeat music.

The sensational singer and a charming On-air Personality (OAP), who started singing from the church choir as a young girl.

With incredible vocal strength and capacity to pitch, Belliyahs’ voice has been synonymous with a deep yet soothing feeling as her voice strikes the spirit of her listeners.

Born in a family where great emphasis is placed on formal education, Belliyah dedicated herself to her academics, studied Childhood Education and Economics.

Music to her at the time was simply a hubby as there was no support to push her. However, over time, she fully got into music.

In 2017, she emerged with her first single titled “Je Je” which was produced by Nigerian Music Producer Dekumzy – the song was a humble success but didn’t do much on her music career. And from there, she got into the radio as an On-Air Personality.

Something was still very much missing, it was her yarn to do music. Soon, she was discovered by Tuffgig Music Empire Boss, Hardy Jimbaz, for her striking musical artistry and boldness.

Dubbed Tuffgigs’ first daughter, she was taken in by the Tuffgig “family”, groomed and given the platform to display her talent to the world.

The rising star has continued to be a significant artiste under the Tuffgig Music Empire and has no signs of relenting.

With her current single ‘Nobody’ currently dominating airplay and also giving her the level of recognition she needs to hit the mainstream, the singer said she is about to take Afrobeat to another level and by large Africa.

