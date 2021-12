One of the prominent young entrepreneurs making waves in the business circle, Oyemonlan Benjamin Oseoje, popularly known as Trillbjm, has said that he not leaving any stone unturned in actualaising his dreams in impacting lives positively through his many initiatives.

Trillbjm noted that one of the key to social and economic growth is by extending a consistent support to rising entrepreneurs and the underprivileged.

According to him, “Engaging in philanthropic work gives you perspective and shows you what truly matters in life. It also, consequently, makes you a better leader and truly sets an example for your followers to help others who, at that moment, can’t help themselves. I believe philanthropy is God like if we go by religion, after all the greatest law in the bible is love your neighbor as you love yourself, how better can i portray that if i don’t have love for humanity. So, yes, I can say I’m a philanthropist.”

Speaking on his passion in impacting in the lives, Trillbjm, who recently joined Patricia, a the fintech company that facilitates cryptocurrencies transactions said: “I love helping the next man and I’m a huge fan of impacting positively to people. I have quite some good deeds I’ve been working on like; donating my time to mentor and build some people. A random act of kindness to a

neighbor/colleague/stranger; participating in fundraisers and charity events. Helping a child in need (I do this almost everyday); volunteering to offer scholarships to some people that can’t afford to go to school. I also offer financial assistance randomly to people.”

Trillbjm, born and raised in Lagos, however, claimed that his upbringing did not influence his entrepreneurial disposition, adding that, “My upbringing had nothing to do with the type of businesses I deal in. Although I will not discount the influence of education.”

“I have had good education starting with my primary education at Mothercare Elementary School, Lagos and secondary education at CMS Grammar School, Bariga, before acquiring tertiary education at the University of Lagos, University of Michigan,” he added.