I’m 43% Nigerian, Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle reveals

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has disclosed that her genetic heritage revealed that she is 43% Nigerian.

Markel made this known in the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes.

While having a conversation with Senegalese-American actress and comedian Issa Rae, Nigerian-American comedian and writer Ziwe Fumudoh, and professor Emily Bernards, the Duchess of Sussex said she, a couple of years ago, took a genealogy test which revealed that she is 43% Nigerian.

“I just had my genealogy done a couple of years ago,” she said.

When asked about the result of the test, she said “I’m 43% Nigerian.”

The revelation came as a shock to Ziwe, a Nigerian-American who excitedly shouted “No way” and further asked about the tribe in Nigeria Markel had traced her origin to “Are you serious? This is huge. Igbo, Yoruba, do we know?” she inquired.

The Duchess of Sussex answered and said, “I’m going to start to dig deeper into all of this because anyone that I’ve told, especially Nigerian women, are just like, what?”

Ziwe, while stating that the revelation is huge for the Nigerian community, further teased Markel saying she indeed looks like a Nigerian and her aunt “Ouzo.”

The podcast revelation marked Meghan’s first public disclosure of her Nigerian ancestry.

