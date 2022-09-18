Iluyomade begins 14th Arise Women empowerment, conference

Its yet another season of series of humanitarian gesture, with several activities lined up as usual to mark the 14th edition of Arise Women, a non-governmental organization championed by Dr Siju Iluyomade as a tool of intervention to awaken the consciousness of not only women in the society but humanity as a whole and as well support the efforts of government in cushion the effect of current socio-economic situation in Nigeria.

This year’s event has already started with several sensitization programmes including the official unveiling of the 14th edition special T-Shirts with different designs as well as revelation of the official theme of the season tagged ‘Appointed To Live’. The Convener, Dr Siju whose passion to continue impacting positively to the upliftment of the downtrodden made past editions of the event to be successful despite the financial constraint, is again poised to make sure all activities proposed for the 2022 season are achieved.

The initiative, which has always been experienced by thousands of individuals including prominent Nigerians and internationals in business, politics, entertainment and also the vineyard of the Lord regardless of faith or religion, has also been witnessing tremendous anticipation this year. According to information made available to us by the organizers, this year’s main event will kick off with the Arise Golf Tournament on Friday October 7 at the Lagos Ikoyi Club and it is expected to Tee-Off by 7am. This is a new initiative to sensitize prominent Nigerians who are into the sport to support Arise in navigating several humanitarian projects proposed in assisting the less privileged in the country.

The Yearly health-awareness Arise Walk for Life will follow up on Saturday October 15th 2022 globally and it will commence at 7:00am in over 50 clusters across different African countries, including the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada and Australia and several European countries. Each cluster will be having a minimum of 25 persons amongst whom are influencers and celebrities

Later in the Month of October, there will be Skills Acquisition programmes in different fields, including Hairdressing, Catering, Computer Training, Soap & Cream Making among others. The event will culminate with the Arise Women Conference.

The 2022 Arise Women Conference as usual will witness prominent Women leaders, First Ladies and top celebrities across the country

