Iluebbey: The enduring legacy of a noble servant

The passing of Chief James Osiapi Iluebbey, on that Sunday eight years ago, still feels like yesterday. Our memories of him remain vivid and green, nurtured by the legacy of honesty, diligence, discipline and hard work he left behind.

He was a public servant of the highest order: Head of Service and Secretary to the Government of the old Bendel State.

He studied at the University of Ibadan, Exeter University in England and the renowned Harvard University in the USA. He was a man whose every action bore the signature of God. He was a visible expression of His glory.

Born on Sunday, September 4, 1928, in Ayogwiri near Auchi, and passing away on Sunday, September 24, 2017, in Benin City at the age of 89, Chief Iluebbey would have been 97 today. He lived, worked and died for Nigeria.

As Shakespeare once said, “When beggars die, no comets are seen; but the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of princes.”

Chief Iluebbey lived a life of service, not scorn, a man of princely bearing, too principled to bow to the vices of greed or lust. He was a man of impeccable character whom duty never forsook, a role model of heroic lineage and vast consciousness, a humble man whose faith and humility uplifted those around him. He was a gentleman in the truest sense, a cultured voice, a sportsman’s creed, a noble heart.

He was a man of focused will, willing to do, to dare and to succeed. With pastoral leanings, you held truth as sacred and stood for principle, integrity and independence. He remained an emblem of unblemished credibility in both private life and public service. An eternal optimist, you turned obstacles into opportunities and problems into achievable goals.

He was the very image of the Nigeria we dream of: driven by truth, transparency, efficiency and accountability. Your judgment was impeccable, your wit remarkable, your humanity boundless.

He served God, Nigeria and humanity faithfully, patriotically, diligently and selflessly. In his public life, he consistently exhibited the cardinal virtues of honesty, sincerity, resourcefulness, transparency and accountability, virtues expected of those entrusted with public office.

He was more than a technocrat; he was a sage; a man of wisdom, integrity, humility and generosity. Nigerians admired your patience, decency, sacrifice and courage. He lived a principled life that touched thousands.

His success was rooted in the strength of his leadership, intellectual depth, sincerity and compassion for the poor, widows, orphans and the needy. His decisions and actions left lasting impacts, especially on the public services of Bendel and Edo states.

He was a beacon of peace, graced with exceptional academic, social and administrative credentials. He was diligent, resilient, resourceful and professionally skilled. He was physically strong, mentally alert, emotionally stable and spiritually grounded. His legacy belongs in the annals of national greatness.

He inspired and led with excellence. He saw life as fleeting, a vapor that disappears quickly, and believed its value lay in the investments we make in the lives of others. He was an ebullient scholar, a rainbow to the masses, an ambassador for the less privileged.

He was civil, zealous, diplomatic, intellectual and persuasive in speech; firm in principle, yet reasonable in judgment. His national service was exemplary.

As a public officer of rare talent, his verdicts, decisions and teachings were prudent, constructive and insightful. He read avidly, consulted widely, communicated clearly and reasoned with uncommon logic. He paid meticulous attention to detail; very little escaped your notice. Always modest and unassuming, his intelligence was awe-inspiring and your innocence deeply touching.

We will continue to mourn him for as long as his memory lingers in our hearts. We pray for the repose of his kind, gentle, peaceful and loving soul. May God forgive him any transgressions and grant him eternal rest in Paradise, until that morning when the living and the dead shall reunite, never to part again.

Prince Oyakhire is a former Military Governor (Administrator) of Oyo and Taraba States.