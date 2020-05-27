Ilorin stakeholders want judicious utilization of N300m fund on child health

Stakeholders in the Ilorin Emirate of Kwara state has commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for the payment on N300million counterpart fund to address child and maternal death in the area.

In a statement by the Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq Progressive Platform (AAPP), the group called for judicious utilization of the fund to reduce child and maternal death in the state.

The statement signed by the patron of the group, Alhaji Adebayo Azeez, also commended the present government for providing free health care services to vulnerable persons in the state.

The people, who said that the government had made its mark in road rehabilitation, water provision, education, health and security, commended efforts of the present administration in upgrading infrastructure beyond expectations within a year in office.

“Rehabilitation of Oloje Ogidi road, Ilorin, and Popo Road, Offa. Rehabilitation of Moro Belly Bridge, completion of the Isale-Alako Kokorokan, Ita Kudimo, construction of Taiwo Road, Omu Aran and construction of drainage on Princess Road, Centre Igboro, Ilorin are some of the interventions made by the government.

“Others include the construction of the Offa Garage roundabout, Offa Garage/Dangote roundabout, Sawmill General hospital Road, Lagos Road, Adewole estate, among others”, he said.

Alhaji Azeez, who said that the development efforts were capable of bringing back lost glory of the state, added that social intervention fund such as ‘Owo Arugbo and Owo Isowo’ could help in poverty eradication.

He also said that development programmes of the present administration cut across all sectors and many parts of the state, adding that provision of infrastructure in public schools had improved education standard.

“In addition to the above is the payment of N70 million counterpart fund to the national Universal Basic Education (UBEC) which is aimed to fast track and provide efficient educational goals for the state”, he said.