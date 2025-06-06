Ilorin Emir lauds peaceful conduct at Eid prayer ground

The Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on Friday lauded the peaceful conduct of the Muslim Ummah during the Eid-el-Kabir festival in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The Tribune gathered that the prayer session was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere, despite the presence of political heavyweights from various parties.

In his Sallah message to the people of the state shortly after the two-rak’ah prayer at the Ilorin Eid praying ground, the Emir thanked the state government for improving the security system across the Ilorin Emirate and the state as a whole.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, who is in Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, was represented by a high-powered delegation comprising the Senior Adviser/Counselor, Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu; former Non-Executive Director of NNPCL, Dr. Ghali Alaaya; and Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaji AbdulRazaq Jiddah.

A former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Director-General of NILDS, Professor Abubakar Sulaiman; and Ambassador Yahaya Seriki were among the politicians who attended the Eid prayer.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Ilorin, Sheikh Mohammed Bashir Salihu.

The Emir urged the Muslim Ummah to uphold their religious obligation of living in peace and harmony with fellow human beings and to desist from any act capable of causing disunity in society.

In his Sallah message, Governor AbdulRazaq greeted the people of the state, especially the Muslim community, on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir.

He felicitated with the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the Eid celebrations.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor said Eid-el-Adha symbolizes the rewards of faith and total reliance on God, as well as the fulfillment of divine covenants — values exemplified in the lives of Prophets Ibrahim and Muhammad.

“As we celebrate this sacred festival, I urge everyone to remain steadfast in their faith in God and in our shared commitment to the Nigerian project. Let us continue to promote peaceful coexistence, support sustainable development efforts, and reject anything that undermines the growth and unity of Nigeria, our fatherland.

“I wish everyone a blessed Eid and many more years of good health and happiness. As we celebrate, I encourage us all to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu and our administration, while staying faithful to God and to the unity and collective wellbeing of our communities,” the governor said.

