Ilorin durbar committee denies collecting N150m from Kwara govt

The Ilorin Emirate Durbar committee for the annual cultural festival in the Ilorin Emirate has debunked allegations that it collected N150 million from the state government for this year’s annual cultural festival.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday on the sideline of the durbar preparation, the committee chairman, Engineer Suleiman Yahaya Alapasanpa, and the secretary, Professor Ibrahim Jawondo, flanked by other members, described the allegation as figments of imagination of a segment of the public.

Engineer Alapasanpa, who said that the cultural event is independent of any government agency, added that durbar festival, “is purely Emir’s activities and anyone can come forward for partnership. There’s no pressure from any quarter. We have said it over and over again, durbar is for the Emir not for politicians.

“We have survived 18 annual durbar through partnerships. We never pleaded for or rely on government sponsorship because government come; government goes”, he said.

He, however, declared that this year’s event scheduled for next Sunday, would hold at the Kwara Baseball Park in Adewole area, Ilorin, a shift from the traditional Emir’s palace.

“We’re not taking durbar out of the palace. Other activities of the durbar like the free medical examination/care, exhibition of artefacts by local artisans, etc, are taking place in the palace”, he explained against misconception among some stakeholders.

The committee said that the Emir’s palace is becoming inadequate for the event, adding that the palace has only one entry unlike seven entries for the Base Ball as well as the new venue’s adequate parking lot.

Alapansanpa, who said that the Durbar is more than a cultural festival, described it as a celebration of Ilorin’s enduring peace, unity, and identity.

“The Ilorin Durbar is far more than a cultural event. It is a living testimony to Ilorin’s rich heritage; a celebration of unity, peace, and enduring harmony,” he said.

Reflecting on the origins of the Durbar, he traced its roots to 1830, after Ilorin’s victory over the combined forces of the Old Oyo Empire and the Baruba warriors, hinting that the final battle was at Ita Kudimo, which later became the site of the first grand gathering to mark Ilorin’s triumph.

“These early gatherings were not parades of conquest but solemn affirmations of peace and healing, a blending of diverse peoples including Fulani, Yoruba, Hausa, Baruba, Nupe, Kanuri, Gobir and others,” he said.

This year, in what the committee described as a symbolic return to Ilorin’s historical roots, the Emir is expected to ride through historic path from Ita Ogunbo into Ita Kudimo before proceeding to the main event at the Baseball Park.

The 2025 celebration carries the theme “Unity in Diversity – Ilorin’s Timeless Gift”, highlighting the city’s legacy of peaceful coexistence among its many ethnic groups.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE