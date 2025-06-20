Travel pulse and M.I.C.E

Ilorin Durbar 2025: The pomp, style and grandeur

Wale Olapade
Ilorin Durbar 2025

The 2025 Ilorin Emirate Durbar Festival attracted individuals from various walks of life at the Kwara Baseball Park in Ilorin, celebrating culture, tradition, and unity.

The event was officially inaugurated on Thursday at the Emir’s Palace by Suleiman Yahaya Alapansanpa, the Chairman of the Ilorin Emirate Durbar Committee and the Danmasani of Ilorin.

He described the Durbar as a spiritual, cultural, and unifying tradition that reflects Ilorin’s identity as a city of peace and diversity.

He stated, “This festival goes beyond pageantry; it is a celebration of harmony, heritage, and Islamic values.” The Durbar is traditionally celebrated after Ramadan and during the Muslim festivals of Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha.

This year’s festival showcased Ilorin’s cultural tapestry, incorporating influences from Fulani, Yoruba, Kanuri, Gobir, and Nupe communities.

The venue was relocated from the Emir’s Palace to the Kwara Baseball Park to accommodate a growing number of guests. Two new pavilions with a seating capacity of 1,500 were constructed to enhance comfort and access for attendees.

The displays of horsemanship, adorned regalia, and traditional costumes, complemented by cultural performances, were truly spectacular. It is noteworthy that the Durbar tradition in Ilorin is also seen in other historic northern emirates, such as Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zazzau. It was originally a showcase of martial skills, royal grandeur, and community cohesion.

A highlight of the festival was the Emir, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, who appeared in flowing robes and a turban, exuding royal elegance.

 He was accompanied by hundreds of horsemen dressed in traditional attire as they paraded through Ilorin’s inner city along a route historically known as “Jahi.”

The procession was filled with drummers, praise-singers, and ceremonial gunfire, which was met with enthusiastic chanting of “Shehu” by men, women, and children, all elegantly dressed for the occasion.

While addressing the crowd, the committee chairman emphasized the festival’s uniqueness and commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for supporting the event since he took office in 2019, as well as for his administration’s achievements over the past six years.

He also praised Emir Sulu-Gambari for maintaining the festival since its revival in 2018.

Bolaji Mustafa, the president of the Nigerian Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), remarked that the Ilorin Durbar has become a significant fixture on Nigeria’s cultural calendar, consistently attracting tourists and travel operators from around the globe.

“This festival draws tourists and travel operators from across the country. It serves as a strong platform to promote Nigeria’s cultural richness,” she stated.

In conversations with residents and visitors at the festival, many praised its tranquil atmosphere and assured their attendance in the coming years.

