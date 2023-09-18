The Osun state police command on Monday hinted that some suspects had been nabbed in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old man, Ibrahim Kudus, last Sunday at Okanala in the Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

Also, armed policemen, comprising conventional combatants and mobile ones, were seen placed in the strategic areas of the two communities to ensure peace and orderliness were maintained.

Aside from the policemen, officers of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and State security operatives were also sighted within the two communities to check on unholy acts.

Normalcy has been restored to the community as commercial and other activities went on unhindered while other engagements of the inhabitants and those visiting the places went on progressively.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspects are currently being interrogated by the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) to help the police with their findings.

Speaking on the matter, the police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrests and pledged that justice would take its course at the end of the day.

She stated that if those arrested in connection with the crime are found guilty, they will face the wrath of the law accordingly.

Opalola, who assured that orderliness had been replaced in the troubled communities, affirmed that peace and normalcy had been restored there.

According to her, “We have made arrests concerning the incident, and the CP, Kehinde Longe, has deployed officers to the area to maintain law and order.

“Presently, Police officers are on the ground in the area, normalcy has returned, and people are going about their lawful businesses.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE