Ilobu/Erin-Osun crisis: Traditional rulers sign peace pact

The lingering crisis between the Ilobu and Erin-Osun in Irepodun Local government Area of Osun State may be laid to rest as the traditional rulers of the communities on Monday signed a peace pact and pledged to placate their subjects to give peace a chance.

The meeting held in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yielded positive results as traditional rulers of the two communities pledged to uphold their assurances on letting peace return to the troubled communities.

Present at the meeting were the State Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, Olobu of Ilobu, Oba Ashiru Olaniyan, Elerin of Erin-Osun, Oba Yusuf Omoloye.

A traditional ruler of an adjoining town to the two warring communities, Olufon of Ifon, Oba Almaroof Magbagbeola and the National Commissioner, National Population Commission, Senator Mudashir Hussain were also present at the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the state Commissioner of Police further charged the royal fathers to ensure they prevail on their subjects as promised.

He also appealed to the NPC to return to the area for the enumeration exercise without fear of any eventualities.

In his own comment, Hussain said the commission would only go back to commence the exercise when it is clear that the people have embraced peace.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…