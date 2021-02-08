Ilobu/Erin-Osun crisis: Osun CP charges residents to comply with curfew order

Few hours after the declaration of Curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Governments Areas of Osun State as a result of land dispute crisis that has claimed two lives and left many injured, the state police command CP, Olawale Olokode, on Monday, charged residents of the councils, to comply with the curfew directive saying, whosoever violates it, would be made to face the music of law.

The police commissioner who handed down the warning in a statement in Osogbo added that those responsible for the violence shall also be made to face the full wrath of the law.

In the statement signed by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Opalola Yemisi, has however ordered the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officers within the Area of Responsibility (AOR) in which the violence erupted (Irepodun and Orolu LGA) to enforce 24 hours curfew declared by the State Government of Osun State with immediate effect.

“It should be noted that the State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Irepodun and Orolu Local Government Areas of the State, following the violence that broke out between Ilobu and Erin-Osun communities on Saturday.

“The Commissioner of Police enjoins citizens and residents of the affected Local Government Areas to comply with the directive of the Government which has been emplaced until further notice, as anyone found violating the curfew and those responsible for the violence shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The police boss further charged all the good citizens of the state to be peaceful and to be law abiding as all efforts shall be made to protect life and properties within the state.”

