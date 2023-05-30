The ILO and the Joint Research Centre (JRC) of the European Commission have agreed to pursue new research into macro and investment policies that could create more and better jobs and forge an effective path to social justice.

The agreement between the ILO’s Employment Policy, Job Creation and Livelihoods Department and the JRC emerged at the conclusion of a high-level symposium on employment policies for social Justice, held at ILO headquarters on May 11 and 12.

“Good research underlies good employment policies, and good employment policies underlie the advancement of social justice,” said Sangheon Lee, Director of the ILO Employment Policy, Job Creation and Livelihoods Department.

“What this symposium has brought to the fore is that we need to re-examine current macro and investment policies to develop new and more effective ways to advance decent job creation and thereby social justice.”

Mikel Landabaso, Director of the Fair and Sustainable Economy of the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre, said, “Decent work for all is a proxy for social justice. This is why the areas of work we have opened are more relevant than ever, and we should continue to research and discuss them jointly.”

The new agreement between the JRC and ILO will build on the success of a three-year research project on “Building partnership on the future of works ” funded by the European Union.

It aims to fill policy gaps and to better communicate the findings to policymakers and other stakeholders involved in the pursuit of social justice.

Keynote speakers, experts, academics, and other stakeholders argued for change during the two-day event, expressing doubts that current macro and investment policies are sufficient to promote social justice.

“Macroeconomic policies matter, but the strength of institutions matters just as much for the creation of more and better jobs,” said keynote speaker, Rick Samans, Director of the ILO Research Department.

Workers and Employers agreed on the need for more research and dialogue on employment policies in conjunction with social justice.

Plamen Dimitrov, President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria CITUB) said, “The prevailing economic model does not include workers, and the ILO needs to help us to have more inclusive employment policies.”





Jerome Bellion-Jourdan, Deputy Secretary-General of the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) said, “Employment policies need to be seen in a wider context. The Global Coalition on Social Justice can provide an opportunity to connect the dots between various related issues.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Akinwumi Ambode resurfaces

Not many can boast of running into Lagos politician, Akinwumi Ambode, at any social gathering after the completion of his term as the Governor of…

My wife is too beautiful, I want divorce, man tells court

In a surprising twist, a man has brought his marital woes to a local court in Lusaka, Zambia, stating that he no longer desires his wife, Hilda Mleya, due to…

VIDEO: Why I rejected N5m to perform at Tinubu’s inauguration concert — Portable

Fast-rising singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, on Friday, lamented that organisers of the…

OFFCUT: ‘We can manage 70k successfully as family of four,’ Nigerians reveal

Nigerians have revealed how a family of four can spend the sum of seventy thousand naira judiciously as…

You’re not my president, Pastor Bakare tells Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, Pastor Tunde Bakare, the Serving Overseer of the…

Messi breaks Ronaldo’s record for most goals in Europe’s Top 5 leagues

Lionel Messi has broken the record for the most goals scored in Europe’s top five leagues, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo, during…