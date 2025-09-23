ILO DG to launch landmark report on social justice at UN General Assembly

The Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert F. Houngbo, is set to unveil a historic report on global social justice during the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. The groundbreaking report, titled The State of Social Justice: A Work in Progress, represents the first comprehensive review of how the world is performing in terms of social justice, inclusion, and equity, using a unique set of indicators and new data to assess progress and gaps.

Houngbo’s launch of the report comes at a critical moment when world leaders are converging to evaluate global advancements toward achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. With many of these goals lagging behind, the report will serve as a timely tool to drive action, providing deep insights into how social justice can be strengthened as a foundation for peace, economic growth, and sustainable development.

The ILO chief will be in New York from September 22 to 27, where he will not only unveil the landmark report but also participate actively in a series of high-level events. He is expected to attend the official opening of the UNGA and play a key role in the SDG Moment, an interactive dialogue among global leaders aimed at reviewing progress on the SDGs and identifying urgent strategies to bridge existing gaps.

In addition, Houngbo will join discussions at the Global Education Forum and the 2025 UN Private Sector Forum, where heads of state, CEOs, investors, and senior UN officials will deliberate on ways to mobilize private capital to finance sustainable and inclusive development. His presence at these sessions underscores the ILO’s commitment to building strong partnerships with both public and private actors to accelerate progress toward decent work and social justice worldwide.

Senior members of the ILO delegation will also engage in a series of thematic events at the UNGA. These include roundtable discussions and dialogues on empowering women entrepreneurs in the Global South, promoting decent work opportunities tied to the FIFA World Cup 2026, examining the implications of artificial intelligence on economic growth and jobs, and mobilizing collective action to address the challenges facing young people across the globe.

This year’s General Assembly, themed “Better Together: 80 Years and More for Peace, Development and Human Rights,” is particularly significant as it marks eight decades of the UN’s existence at a time when the multilateral system faces unprecedented pressures. Global conflicts, economic inequality, climate change, and other crises have tested international cooperation, making the discussions on social justice even more urgent.

With the world currently off-track to meet the SDGs, the unveiling of the ILO’s State of Social Justice report is expected to spark renewed debate and commitment among world leaders. The report aims to shed light on the systemic barriers to justice and equality, while providing a roadmap for building more equitable and resilient societies.

As the custodian of the Decent Work Agenda, the ILO sees social justice as the cornerstone of sustainable peace and development. Houngbo’s participation at the UNGA signals a renewed global effort to place fairness, inclusion, and equity at the center of the international policy agenda, with the hope that governments, businesses, and civil society will take collective action to transform the lives of millions of people worldwide.