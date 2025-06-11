‘Illustrious personality’, Adelabu mourns Pa Ajadi

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has mourned the demise of an Ibadan-based businessman, Chief Lamidi Ajadi, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 89.

A statement signed by the minister described Ajadi as someone he greatly admired because of his business acumen and love for Ibadan.

“Having got to know Baba, I witnessed firsthand his commitment to progress in Ibadan. He consistently emphasised that reliable infrastructure was fundamental to economic growth.

“Most importantly, as an Ibadan indigene myself, his loss resonates personally.

“Baba Lamidi Ajadi was widely respected for his integrity, business acumen, and dedication to public service. His advocacy for education reform, youth empowerment, and community welfare set a lasting standard for leadership in Oyo State.

“As a prominent figure, he championed accountability and social justice throughout his 89 years,” the statement partly read.

Adelabu further described Ajadi as a patriotic elder who was always interested in the development of Ibadanland, saying, “Though he lived to a ripe old age of 89, his transition is still painful as the business community, Ibadan, Oyo State, and Nigeria have lost an illustrious personality.

“In his lifetime, he worked assiduously for the progress of Ibadanland and Oyo State. He was a prominent figure in the journey towards building a greater Oyo State. We take consolation in the fact that he lived a life of service to the people, leaving indelible marks in the sands of time.

“With his death, the entire Ibadanland and the people of Oyo State have lost an illustrious and distinguished son, whose quality, wise counsel would be greatly missed. While he was with us, he showed deep concern for the development of Oyo State, and his modest contribution to the business community will never be forgotten.

“To the immediate and extended families, please accept my deepest sympathies. Your patriarch’s legacy lives through the countless lives he touched and the values he instilled in our community. May you find strength in his enduring impact during this difficult time and may God heal the wound created by his transition.”

According to Adelabu, no soothing words can help ease the pain and loss of his passing; however, “let us take solace in his good deeds, which are indelibly written in the heart of the people who have had the good fortune of coming in contact with him. May his gentle and kind soul continue to find rest in the bosom of the Almighty Allah.”

