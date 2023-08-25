Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas on Friday identified the lack of quality education as a major reason behind the daily increase of insecurity in Nigeria.

Kefas made this position during a visit to the management of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (tetFund), in Abuja.

In a press statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Yusuf Sanda and the special adviser to the governor on media and digital communication, Emmanuel Bello, quoted the governor as saying, the lack of quality Education and general illiteracy was fast recruiting the youths into criminal activities that is hindering the country’s development in the name insecurity.

According to Kefas, “if every Nigerian is allowed access to quality education, no one would be interested in any form of criminality.

“I believe that partnership with tetFund is necessary to have quality education in Taraba state. Lack of quality Education is behind the daily increase of insecurity in Nigeria.

“I want tetFund to build more entrepreneurship centres in Taraba State to train Youths in different skills. I want the management to construct E-libraries and Computer-based test centres to cater to students seated for JAMB and other examinations.

“My love for education and what I believe it can impact the development of Nigerian society is the reason why I have declared free Basic education and slashed the fees of some tertiary institutions in the state. I want to assure you that any project tetFund will undertake in Taraba will be supervised by me,” Kefas declared

In his response, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, (tetFund), Arc. Sonny Echono assured that the governor’s request will be treated as one of the front-line issues.

He noted that partnership with Taraba to improve academic standards was key, since (tetFund) was already carrying out physical projects and training staff in some tertiary institutions in the state.

