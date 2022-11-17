Illicit drugs responsible for greater number of crimes in Nigeria ― Ondo NDLEA Commander, Raji

The Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State,

Mumini Kayode Raji has identified a greater percentage of crimes in the state and across the country to drug abuse, saying all forms of criminalities are linked with the use of illicit drugs.

Raji who stated this while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Union Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State council, noted that the surge in kidnapping, killings armed robbery are connected to drug abuse, noting that there is a nexus between drug abuse and the current state of insecurity in the country.

According to him, no right-thinking person can take up arms against another individual without the aid of illegal drugs, saying that the abuse and illicit trafficking of drugs among youths in the country has assumed a worrisome dimension.

Raji while expressing worries on the spate of drug abuse among youths, called for collaboration of all stakeholders to address the drug problem which has become so prevalent and requires deliberate actions to nip it in the bud.

He assured that the anti-drug agency will remain resolute and steadfast in its operations to ensure a drug-free society

“The effect of drugs is huge and it’s not just restricted to users alone but it’s extended to the whole society and we must all join hands together to eradicate this in our society.

“We also pledge to work with you and other stakeholders in order to achieve a drug-free society and address the problem of drug and substance abuse, particularly among our young people,” Raji said.

Responding, the Chairman of Ondo NUJ, Prince Adeleke Adegbite, commended the NDLEA for the successes recorded in recent times in the state which prompted the visit of the leadership of journalists in the state to the Command.

Adegbite who noted that they used to be among the leading producers of illicit drugs, noted that youths in the state have been sensitised by the anti-drug agency on the havoc wreaked on them by the illicit drug and its impacts being felt in the state.

He, however, urged the agency to engage the youths constructively, through sensitisation and awareness campaigns that would proactively stem the menace of drug abuse in society.

“We appreciate the sensitivity of your job and assignment because we noticed there is a reduction in the number of youths engaging in drug-related activities in the state.

“Drug abuse is common among undergraduates and secondary school students, youths, commercial bus drivers, motorcycle riders, farmers, and sex workers and every circle and this is particularly in the state because the state is a leading state where cannabis is being grown.

“We are aware of what you’re doing and we want to encourage you not to relent in building and developing our society and we want to pledge our support for the command to bring to the world the good work you’re doing here.

“People are feeling your impact and I can tell you that with this tempo, drug-related cases will be a thing of the past,” he added.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE