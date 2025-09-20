Illegal mining, major cause of insecurity in Kwara – Group

Stakeholders in Kwara State have identified the incursion of illegal mining operators as a major cause of the unprecedented rise in insecurity in parts of the state in recent times.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, members of a civic advocacy group, One Kwara Agenda, led by Femi Adetola, said that investigations revealed that areas where insecurity is most prevalent are also rich in solid minerals.

“Insecurity affects all of us. Thus, it should be our collective concern. And you don’t wait until you’re in a position of authority to take action. We’ve never had it this bad. People say insecurity is a national problem, but all this while it had been a national issue, it was never like this here. Why now?

“In the course of our engagement with people in the affected parts of the state — as solution activists diagnosing the problem — we discovered that the incursion of illegal miners into our communities has been enormous. And it’s one of the key factors behind the insecurity we’re now experiencing.

“Go to all the areas where this insecurity prevails, and you’ll agree with me that they are locations rich in solid minerals. Yes, we may have isolated cases of kidnapping and the like, but what has made it a statewide problem now is the unchecked activity of illegal miners.”

Adetola, who called for the reinvigoration of community policing to combat the menace, said stakeholders had relaxed their efforts on the issue in recent times.

He also alleged that some traditional rulers in the affected areas had done little or nothing to address the situation because of the personal benefits they expect to derive from the land.

“That’s part of what our advocacy is about. We need to understand the root of the problem before we start thinking of how to provide lasting solutions.”

The convener of One Kwara Agenda also stated that the fight against insecurity requires collective effort, not the input of a single stakeholder.

“Let us all understand that an injury to one is an injury to all. Insecurity in one village in Kwara should concern us all. If we see it from that perspective, we will surely find a solution.”

He further charged the government to be open and transparent in its fight against insecurity, saying that the people must be carried along in the process.

“Let the people see that what you are doing is in their interest. With that, apathy will be eliminated.”

“Our role is in the area of public advocacy, as we are not part of the security apparatus. We are solution activists — committed to a system that works for everyone. If we work together, we’ll achieve shared prosperity.”

On political developments ahead of the 2027 general elections, Adetola urged stakeholders to prioritise merit, competence, and people-centred agendas over divisive tendencies.